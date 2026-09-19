A cheating rumor about FaZe Lacy and Darla Claire has spread across social media over the weekend. Here is what is behind it. FaZe Lacy is a Fortnite streamer and FaZe Clan member who has spent most of his career online, and that includes his relationship. He has been with Darla Claire for years, through public breakups and public reunions, and anything involving the two of them travels fast. Something involving them started traveling on Saturday morning, and by the afternoon his name was attached to an accusation that nobody had stopped to check.

Did FaZe Lacy cheat on Darla? Here's what you should know

There is no evidence that he did. What is being passed around as proof is a single message request sitting on his phone, sent by an account with 418 followers. It arrived at 6:31 PM, and it reads:

"Aren't you that streamer that went viral for singing pay phone"

That is a fan asking whether he is the guy from a video she saw. FaZe Lacy never answered it. There is no thread above it, nobody else involved, and nothing to suggest he had ever seen the account before it landed in the folder where messages from strangers go.

Where the cheating claim came from

The message came up during one of Stable Ronaldo's streams. He is a close friend of FaZe Lacy, and the two are in each other's content most weeks, so it played out the way things usually do between them, on air and in front of a chat. The accusation came afterward, from people repeating the story rather than from anyone on that stream. By the time it reached most people, a fan asking a question had turned into an affair.

Stable Ronaldo just EXPOSED Lacy for allegedly CHEATING on his girlfriend Darla ???? pic.twitter.com/Y5ub4Kdywd — views (@viewsceo) September 19, 2026

What FaZe Lacy and Darla Claire have said

Nothing, from either of them. Nothing else has come out since Saturday either. No reply, no screenshots, no one saying they were involved with him. One unanswered message from a stranger is all there is. It does not show FaZe Lacy cheating on Darla Claire, and nothing else has turned up that does.