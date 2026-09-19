Cuffem is a Kick streamer who built his channel on saying whatever lands in his head the moment it arrives, usually about the people he talks to every day. BruceDropEmOff is one of those people. The two have been around each other for years; they stream in the same circle, and most of what passes between them in public is an insult that nobody is supposed to take seriously. Cuffem posted something this week that fit the pattern, and it traveled a lot further than the rest of them.

Why the Bruce mustache is a talking point

BruceDropEmOff's mustache has been part of his look for so long that his own audience treats it as a trademark, and that is exactly why it stopped belonging to him. People copy it. Fans turn up wearing it, other creators grow one, and he has shaved his off and grown it back with his chat arguing over which version was better. Somewhere in all of that, a mustache became a thing you could claim. Cuffem has clearly been keeping count, and he decided to say something about it.

What Cuffem said

"If I even see ... remotely close to a Bruce mustache, I'm smacking the dog sh*t out of em," Cuffem said.

The post went up on X and spread on its own, and the part people latched onto is who it was aimed at. Cuffem was not going after BruceDropEmOff. He was going after everybody else walking around with the mustache, which is a much bigger group and includes a lot of people who have never spoken to either of them. Nothing in the post points to a fallout between the two either. They were on a call together not long ago, laughing at each other the way they always do.

Cuffem GOES OFF on BruceDropEmOff claiming he'll slap anyone he sees with the same moustache as him ????



“If I even see someone remotely close to a Bruce mustache I'm smacking the dog sh-t out of em” pic.twitter.com/wDiNjQ2nO4 — views (@viewsceo) September 19, 2026

What has not been confirmed

BruceDropEmOff has not responded to the post. Cuffem has not said whether he meant a word of it, and there is nothing to suggest he has acted on it or plans to. Nobody has come forward saying they were approached over a mustache. The post is the only thing on record.