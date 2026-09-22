Lamborghini Temerario At The Age Of 23

Lacy is a 23-year-old Twitch streamer who built his following on IRL broadcasts and is one of the six founding members of CORE, the group formed after a wave of creators walked out of FaZe Clan last December. His real name is Nicholas Fosco, and he streams most nights from the group's house in Calabasas, which means his audience has watched most of his adult life happen on camera, money included. He spent several weeks hinting that something was coming. On Monday, he posted what it was.

Just purchased a Lamborghini at 23 years old.



So blessed, thank you guys ❤️‍???? pic.twitter.com/HJr4ZyI0Xg — Lacy (@LacyHimself) September 21, 2026

Lacy's new addition is huge

Lacy has bought a 2026 Lamborghini Temerario. The car has been reported at $470,000, and he announced it himself in a post to his own account.

"Just purchased a Lamborghini at 23 years old. So blessed, thank you guys" Lacy wrote.

He had been teasing the purchase for weeks before showing it to the streamers he works with.

Lamborghini Temerario's specifications are worth noticing

The Temerario is Lamborghini's newest V8 model and the car that replaced the Huracán in its lineup. It is a hybrid, pairing a twin-turbocharged V8 with electric motors for a combined 907 horsepower. It joins a Tesla Cybertruck and a Mercedes-AMG SL 63 in a garage Lacy has built up almost entirely on streaming income.

Lacy did not present the car as a flex. He framed it as something his viewers had paid for, thanking them directly in the same post that announced it. That framing matters on his channel, where the audience has been with him since long before any of this. The people watching him drive a Lamborghini are the same people who were watching when he could not have afforded one.

What the purchase says about streaming as a job

A 23-year-old buying a car at this price is worth pausing on because of where the money came from. Lacy did not sign with a team or inherit an audience. He went live night after night for years, and the people who showed up are the reason there is a Lamborghini in the driveway.

Most people who try this never get near it. Streaming looks easy from the outside and is mostly unpaid work for a long time, with no guarantee that anyone is ever watching. The ones who make it through are the ones who kept going live when almost nobody was watching.