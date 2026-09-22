Northernlion has publicly criticized longtime friend Dan Gheesling after Gheesling took part in Field Tested, a three-day military-themed reality competition sponsored by the U.S. Army. Gheesling's September 16 appearance drew criticism, and the streamer later addressed the backlash during a livestream, saying he had initially seen the project as a different mix of physical challenges and reality TV. Northernlion, who has known Gheesling for around 14 years, eventually called the broadcast “unacceptable,” pointing specifically to its heavy use of Army imagery and presentation of military skills. Gheesling later apologized for upsetting viewers and explained why he viewed the situation differently.

Why Northernlion Called the Army Stream “Unacceptable”

Northernlion's issue was not simply that the broadcast had an Army sponsorship. He argued that the entire presentation went much further, with military imagery and a focus on the skills associated with serving in the Army.

“The stream that he did with the Army is just unacceptable,” Northernlion said. He added that it would have bothered him even if the project were only sponsored by the Army, but described the broadcast as being “steeped, like, head to toe” in imagery that made the military look impressive.

That criticism came after Northernlion had initially stayed quiet. He later explained that Gheesling's long friendship with him was part of the reason, and he wanted to let Gheesling speak about the situation himself before giving his own view.

What Dan Gheesling Said About Taking the Deal

Gheesling's explanation focused on what he thought the project would actually be. He said he saw Field Tested as an unusual combination of an IRL physical challenge and reality television, rather than simply another sponsored stream.

“When I first took the deal, I thought it combined two things,” Gheesling said, describing it as IRL “suffercore” and a reality TV competition.

The Twitch format was also part of the appeal for him. Gheesling said traditional reality shows are already heavily produced, while bringing that kind of competition to Twitch felt like “something unique and fun” for his audience.

Gheesling Addresses the Backlash and His Values

Gheesling later acknowledged that viewers felt let down by the sponsorship, even though upsetting people was not what he intended. “I just never even considered that,” he said, adding that after reading the feedback, he understood why some viewers were upset.

He also pushed back on turning the controversy into a debate over his personal political beliefs. Gheesling said he did not want to convince viewers of what he believed and argued that the bigger issue, from his perspective, was the lack of remorse surrounding the situation.

“What I'm upset about is that I upset a lot of people,” he said.

That leaves the disagreement centered on the sponsorship itself and how the Army-themed broadcast was presented. Gheesling viewed the project as a different kind of Twitch reality show, while Northernlion objected to the way military imagery and Army-related skills were presented throughout it.