JasonTheWeen and StableRonaldo are two of the biggest streamers on Twitch, with 2.8 million and 5.2 million followers, respectively, and they have been friends for years. Both walked out of FaZe Clan on December 25 last year, when most of the organization's creators left at once. In April, they launched CORE, short for Create, Own, Run, Everything, with four other streamers, and moved into a house in Calabasas that the group broadcasts from almost every night. They argue on camera constantly, and it never goes anywhere. What the cameras caught in that house this week was different.

When things got heated between JasonTheWeen & StableRonaldo and they ended up fighting in the ex FaZe House???????? pic.twitter.com/zfRXfbUYN5 — Core Culture (@coresculture) September 22, 2026

What happened between JasonTheWeen and StableRonaldo?

The two were in the house with the cameras running and several of the others in the room. What started as the back-and-forth they trade most nights turned into shoving within seconds.

JasonTheWeen then took hold of StableRonaldo by the face and held on. Someone off camera shouted at StableRonaldo three times not to let JasonTheWeen bully him. Another person in the room asked whether the broadcast was still going out. It ended when somebody got between the two of them and told JasonTheWeen to let go. Neither man threw a punch.

What did StableRonaldo say afterward?

Once it was over, StableRonaldo spoke about it on camera.

"He grabbed my face." StableRonaldo said he had not needed to hit back, then added that he would not be doing anything about it right now. That is the line being repeated most, because it leaves the matter open instead of closing it.

Have JasonTheWeen and StableRonaldo addressed it?

Neither JasonTheWeen nor StableRonaldo has said whether the fight was serious or whether the two of them have settled it. Nobody has said whether either man was hurt. JasonTheWeen and StableRonaldo have not posted about the fight since and have not addressed it on any channel.