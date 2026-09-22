Jynxzi questioned Mooda during his $100,000 Fortnite tournament after noticing that Mooda's camera was positioned over the part of his screen showing the frame rate. “Why is your camera covering the frame rate?” Jynxzi asked while speaking to the creator during the event. Mooda explained that the placement was meant to stop potential stream snipers from seeing information on his screen, saying, “There could be people stream sniping me.” The exchange became one of the notable moments from the tournament, which featured around 100 creators and took place on September 20, 2026. Mooda's team was sitting in 20th place when the conversation happened, with two games remaining.

Why Jynxzi questioned Mooda's camera setup

The issue started with Jynxzi asking Mooda about his current frame rate. That quickly turned into a question about why the camera was blocking that section of the screen.

“Mooda, what are your frames right now? Uh, Mooda, why is your camera covering the frame rate?” Jynxzi said.

Mooda's answer focused on stream sniping. He explained that people watching the broadcast could potentially use information visible on his screen to gain an advantage, so he had placed the camera there intentionally.

“Uh, stream snipers, bro. There could be people stream sniping me,” Mooda replied.

The exchange was later shared on the LiveStreamFail subreddit, bringing attention to the moment outside the tournament itself. The conversation did not include a direct confirmation that Mooda was cheating, but the camera placement was what prompted Jynxzi to question him in the first place.

Where Mooda's team stood in the tournament

Jynxzi then moved the conversation away from the camera and asked about Mooda's position in the competition.

“Yo, Mooda, what place are y'all in, like, roughly?” he asked.

Mooda said his team was currently in 20th place. With only two games left, Jynxzi told him to enjoy the rest of the tournament.

“Okay. Honestly, bro, there are two games left. Have fun, bro.”

The $100,000 event eventually ended with Bazerk and Sizl taking first place after scoring 448 points. They collected $20,000, while Lacy and Marlon finished second with 418 points. Luckyzeal and Kingsman took third with 413.

Jynxzi has already announced his next creator tournament, this time built around League of Legends. It is scheduled for October 14 at 4 p.m. ET and will require 40 streamers.