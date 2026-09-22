Blueface is a rapper from Los Angeles who has spent years as one of the most talked-about names in hip hop, and he has been on camera almost as often as he has been on a track. DeenTheGreat and Adrien Broner have built a streaming operation out of exactly that kind of attention, putting cameras on parties and letting them run. This week they put a yacht full of people on the water and streamed the whole thing. It did not stay calm for long.

Adrien Broner and DeenTheGreat expose BlueFace for F*cking on a G*y Man on a Yacht Party????



“AYE BLUE YOU GOTTA EXPLAIN YOURSELF CUHH” pic.twitter.com/XTW8pXIzw7 — EverydayClips (@Evrydayclips) September 22, 2026

The night was already messy before the remark landed

The party was broadcast live, with Adrien Broner and DeenTheGreat hosting and Blueface among the guests on board. The evening had been chaotic long before the remark was made. Celina Powell had turned up alongside Blueface without an invitation and was thrown off the boat, while Blueface was waved through.



Partway through the stream, one of the other guests made a remark about Blueface's private life. It was an offhand claim about his sexual preferences, made in the middle of a loud party, with nothing offered to support it and nobody on the boat in a position to confirm it.

Adrien Broner and DeenTheGreat reacted to it live, calling across the boat for Blueface to come over and account for himself.

"Blue, you got to explain yourself." The moment was clipped and online within hours.

Blueface turned it back on Adrien Broner

Blueface did not answer the claim. He went after Adrien Broner instead, repeatedly joking about Broner's own closeness to a gay guest at the party and refusing to let it go. Adrien Broner did not take it well. He pressed Blueface, hardened his tone, and began making loud claims about himself and what he is capable of. That exchange, rather than anything that was said about Blueface, is the part of the stream getting the most attention.

Nothing backs up what was said about Blueface

There is no evidence behind any of it; nobody else on the boat has backed the claim up, and there is no account of it. Blueface has not addressed it directly, and neither Adrien Broner nor DeenTheGreat has repeated it since the stream ended. No outlet has reported anything beyond the clips.