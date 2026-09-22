Blame is a Kick streamer and one of the contestants on SeeEx, the ten-day live show Nick Lee has been running out of a house in Texas since the middle of the month, with Ice Poseidon also involved. The setup is built to go wrong. Streamers move in with their exes, the cameras never stop, and the days are filled with challenges, eliminations, and lie detector tests meant to bring old arguments back out. Most of what that produces is shouting. What happened on Sunday did not stop there.

Blame CRASHES out and takes out a See Ex contestant while security & staff just watched because he's too big of a person to hold back???? pic.twitter.com/O7g6FU476x — PartiKing (@parti_king) September 22, 2026

How the argument between Blame and Alex started

It started as an argument in one of the shared rooms of the house, with the cameras running and chat on the screen next to it. Blame and Alex were shouting at each other before either of them laid a hand on the other.

The size difference is what bothered people watching. Blame is a big man. Alex is much shorter and much lighter.

What happened when it turned physical

There was grabbing, then pushing, then people trying to hold both men back at once. Blame was far stronger and pushed Alex toward a glass door at the side of the room, where others took hold of Alex and kept him there.

Blame threw a chair during the fight. A traffic cone ended up on the floor. Several people, Ice Poseidon among them, got between the two men and tried to pull them apart. Holding Blame back was the hard part. The footage shows several people with hands on him and still struggling to stop him. Viewers spent the whole thing throwing insults at Blame and cheering the fight on.

What has not been confirmed

Nobody has said whether Alex was hurt. There is no word on whether Blame was thrown out of the house or whether the people running SeeEx plan to do anything about it. Neither man has spoken about the fight since. Nobody else in the house has commented on it either, and the show has carried on around it.