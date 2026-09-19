Adrien Broner is a former four-division boxing world champion who now spends far more time on livestreams than in a ring, and this year that has gone badly for him more than once. DDG's Hit-A-Thon 2 is a week-long subathon running from September 14 to 21, filmed inside an Atlanta house with the camera never switching off, so anyone who comes through the door lands straight in the shot. Adrien Broner walked in on Friday night. What happened after that has put him at the center of another argument, and this one is not dying down.

What happened when Adrien Broner arrived

Adrien Broner came into the house already drinking. He recognized Seven Craft, the reality star and streamer DDG refers to on air as his girl, and started talking about knowing her before. DDG tried to shut it down with a joke, insisting the woman beside him was not Seven at all but eight, then nine, then thirty. That bought him about a minute.

What Adrien Broner said to Seven

Adrien Broner told Seven Craft he was still in love with her. He worked through a run of lines about dating and about a glass of juice he had been looking for and now wanted to drink. Then he moved to money, asking for her account details and saying he would have his mother send $50,000. Somebody in the room pushed the figure to $250,000, and he agreed to that as well. None of it was ever going to be paid, and none of it landed the way he seemed to think it would.

DDG stopped laughing."Joke with the boys. Don't joke with the girl." DDG said.

DDG told Adrien Broner there were rules to this and that Broner was already on fouls, raised his voice, and pulled him aside. Then he started calling DeenTheGreat, the streamer Broner appears with most, asking him to deal with it. Broner was steered out of the room and sent downstairs. DDG said he needed a smoke and that all he wanted to do was make music.

DDG was visibly pissed and wanted to fight Adrien Broner, after AB started touching and flirting with his new girlfriend "SEVEN" ????????



"..Fight me bro.." pic.twitter.com/gLSPrrpGee — Keloo (@00Keloo) September 19, 2026

Why viewers are split

Chat turned on Adrien Broner while it was still happening, with people telling him to leave her alone and others calling for him to be thrown out. Since then, the argument has gone two ways. Some say what he did crossed from flirting into harassment and should have ended the moment it started. Others say DDG let it run too long before he stepped in, and that laughing along early made it harder to stop.

What has not been confirmed

The line going around social media, in which DDG challenges Adrien Broner to a fight, does not appear anywhere in the recording. What is audible is the word box, and it is not clear which man says it. Nobody has said Broner was asked to leave the house, and no money is known to have changed hands. Seven Craft has not commented, Adrien Broner has not addressed any of it, and DDG has not returned to it on a later stream.