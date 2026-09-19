President Donald Trump called Twitch streamer Hasan Piker a “terrible liability” for Democrats during a September 18 press conference, while also questioning his influence inside the party. The remarks came after a reporter asked Trump about Piker and whether the streamer could be a problem for Democrats. Trump said Piker has “power over some” Democrats and then went further, describing him as a communist and a “radical left” personality. The comments came as Piker has faced renewed political scrutiny over his statements and his connections with Democratic candidates.

Trump comments on Hasan Piker



"I do think he's a terrible liability..he's got a power over some of these Democrats and he'll be voting that way..he's a communist..Democrats have a lot of communists”



"His statements are so bad, how a Jewish person could vote for a Democrat..yet… pic.twitter.com/MKFaWCyI2G — yeet (@Awk20000) September 18, 2026

What Donald Trump said about Hasan Piker and why he called the streamer a liability for Democrats

Trump's answer focused less on Piker's Twitch career and more on the influence he believes the streamer has within Democratic politics.

“I think he is a terrible liability,” Trump said, adding that Piker has power over some Democrats and would vote in line with his views. Trump then argued that small groups can push a political party in a particular direction, especially when elections are close.

He also described Piker as a “communist” and said Democrats have people with similar views. Trump later referred to the streamer as part of the “radical left,” claiming mainstream Democrats have moved further left because of pressure from that wing of the party.

Trump also brought up Hasan Piker's controversial comments about American Jews

The president then shifted his answer toward statements Piker has made about American Jews and Democratic politics.

Trump argued that some of Piker's statements were “so bad” that he questioned how Jewish or Black voters could support Democrats. He also connected those remarks to his broader criticism of what he described as the party's movement toward the radical left.

Piker has already been facing political criticism before Trump's comments. Earlier in September, his remarks during an interview and his involvement with Democratic candidates had become a major point of discussion around his political role.

Hasan Piker responds after Donald Trump calls him a “terrible liability”

Piker didn't appear interested in fighting Trump's comment head-on. Instead, he quote-tweeted a Fox News post showing the president's remarks and gave a short response.

“I'm glad he's disavowed me. now we know he's a good guy!”

That was Piker's response on September 18, directly addressing Trump's comments about him. The exchange comes after Piker had already become a political talking point during the 2026 election cycle. His commentary has drawn scrutiny from Democrats and others, while Piker has continued to defend his political role and online influence.