The FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship (INRC) 2026 heads to Coimbatore for Round 2 this weekend, with 64 cars and 128 competitors set to take on a predominantly gravel challenge across September 19 and 20. The Blueband Sports Rally of Coimbatore 2026 is being conducted under the aegis of the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI), with Blueband Sports as the Official Promoter and the Coimbatore Auto Sports Club (CASC) as the organising club. The ceremonial flag-off took place on Friday, September 18, marking the formal start of the second round of the championship. The event was attended today by the Honourable Minister of Backward Classes Welfare of Tamil Nadu, Thiru. V. Sampath Kumar, and Shri Vijaya Kumar, Inspector General, CRPF, who witnessed the proceedings in Coimbatore.

The championship arrives in Coimbatore following an action-packed opening round at the 49th South India Rally, where three-time FIA Asia-Pacific Rally Championship winner and seven-time National Champion Gaurav Gill made a strong return to competitive rallying. Gill led the INRC Overall classification in the opening round, ahead of local challenger Ritesh Rai, with Karna Kadur in third in the provisional results. Kadur also finished second behind Gill in the APRC segment, with Jason Saldanha third. In INRC 3, Tarushi Vikram finished third in the provisional results, while also topping the Ladies and Junior INRC classifications.

The Round 2 in Coimbatore brings together several established names in Indian rallying, including Dean Macarenhas, Karna Kadur, Naveen Puligilla, Jason Saldanha, Fabid Ahmer and Philippos Matthai. The field also features a strong contingent of women drivers, including Pragathi Gowda, Anushriya Gulati, Athira Murali, Tarushi Vikram and Phoebe Dale. Foreign participation comes from Singapore, with Raguvaran Veerappan and co-driver Amanda Jia Ying Chew entered for the rally. The entry list also features varied machinery including the Peugeot 208, Ford Fiesta and Citroen C3.

Two stages, eight runs and 110.8 km of competitive rallying

Coimbatore will offer competitors a markedly different test, with gravel making up virtually the entire rally surface. Competitors will tackle two special stages; Black Thunder and S.M. Agro, across eight stage runs, with both stages repeated through the rally.

Black Thunder is entirely gravel, while S.M. Agro features a 99% gravel and 1% asphalt surface. The special stages cover 110.80 km of competitive distance, forming part of a total rally itinerary of 153.36 km, including 42.56 km of liaison sections.

With competitors returning to the same stages through the weekend, pace, consistency, car setup, tyre management and accurate pace notes will be important factors as drivers look to maintain performance across every run.

Premnath Kasinath, Promoter and Director, Blueband Sports said, "Round 2 in Coimbatore presents a very different challenge for the competitors and adds another important chapter to the 2026 INRC season. The predominantly gravel stages will demand precision, consistency and strong preparation from both drivers and teams. With the two stages being repeated through the rally, competitors will also have to adapt to the conditions and make the most of every run. We have a strong field assembled for this round and are looking forward to an exciting weekend of rallying in Coimbatore."

Drivers gear up for Coimbatore's gravel challenge

For the competitors, preparations for Round 2 have centred on adapting their cars and driving approach to the demands of the Coimbatore stages. The repeated-stage format will also give drivers the opportunity to assess their performance through each run and make adjustments as the rally progresses.

Dean Mascarenhas, TSI Racing "The preparation for Coimbatore has been focused on getting the car setup right for the gravel and making sure we are comfortable with the stages and our pace notes. The conditions can make a big difference, so consistency will be very important across the weekend. With the stages being repeated, we will have to learn from every run and adapt as we go. The aim is to start strongly, stay consistent and put all the preparation into practice when the rally gets underway."

A strong field across championship categories

The 64-car field will compete across the championship's various categories, including INRC, INRC 2, INRC 3T and INRC 3, alongside the FMSCI Gypsy Challenge, Classic Challenge and Masters Cup. The event will also feature competitors in the Women and Junior categories.

Competitive action begins on Saturday, September 19, with the first car scheduled to start Rally Day 1 at 9:30 am from the Service Park. Rally Day 2 begins at 9:30 am on Sunday, September 20, with the provisional final classification scheduled for 2:30 pm.

The Blueband Sports Rally of Coimbatore 2026 is being conducted in accordance with the 2026 FIA International Sporting Code, FMSCI General Prescriptions for Stage Rallies and FMSCI Specific Regulations for the Indian National Rally Championship. The rally carries a co-efficient factor of 1.5.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)

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