Kick streamer Steven “Destiny” has opened up about some of the experiences he says are behind his frustration with online political commentary, including an incident where he claimed armed people were outside his apartment asking about his son. His comments came during a Whick TV podcast video that surfaced on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit on September 9, 2026, putting the focus back on the risks he says have followed his online life. What makes the story heavier is that Destiny says these aren't just hypothetical threats to him. The Nebraska native argued that he has already dealt with situations involving police arriving at his home, his family being caught up in them and, according to his account, people outside his apartment with rifles. That history shaped his reaction when the conversation turned to whether someone might eventually dox him or threaten his family.

Destiny says armed people questioned him about his son

The streamer described one incident that he said still feels unreal even after happening multiple times. According to Destiny, a “whole bunch of people” were outside his apartment pointing rifles at him while asking whether his son was inside and whether he had firearms in the apartment.

He said his experience with firearms made the situation even more frightening because he understood the seriousness of what was happening. Destiny called it an “unreal experience,” saying it was something he had personally lived through rather than a scenario people should discuss like a distant possibility.

The comments came while he was pushing back against people who, in his view, talk about possible harassment without considering what has already happened to him.

His first swatting happened while his son was home

Destiny then brought up the first time he says he was swatted, making clear that his son was in the apartment during that incident. That became a key part of his argument, since he said people often frame future harassment as something that “maybe” could happen.

He also described waking up at times in the middle of the night with his hands raised because he believed he might be being targeted. He called it “the craziest” feeling he had experienced.

Destiny says the fallout has reached his mother too

The streamer's frustration went beyond what he says happened at his own apartment. He claimed his mother, whom he said has Alzheimer's, told him police had bomb-swept her house.

For Destiny, that was another example of why discussions about possible doxing or family threats hit differently for him. He said he has already experienced these situations “in so many different ways,” and that this has left him resentful toward the online political space.

Near the end of the discussion, Destiny said he feels he isn't treated “as a human” in that space. He acknowledged that he usually doesn't present himself that way, but said the amount of pressure has been a lot to deal with. The remarks were part of the September 9 podcast clip, with no further development included in the reference material.