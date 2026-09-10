Asmongold isn't usually private about his day-to-day habits, but his latest admission on stream still got a reaction. A clip from that stream has given a little more insight into how long the streamer has gone without a shower, and why that run is about to end. Asmongold made the comment on his own stream, and posts carrying the clip started circulating in the early hours of September 10, 2026. He said his girlfriend had already told him to work on his hygiene, and by his own account he hadn't acted on it. What appeared to bother him wasn't the month he had gone without a shower. It was the visit coming up, because Kaise is due to see him, and he said that leaves him with no say in the matter.

What Asmongold said about not showering for a month

Asmongold made the remark while streaming and said he had gone a month without a shower. The streamer said his girlfriend had already raised his hygiene with him, and that her advice was that he should improve it. He didn't say when that conversation happened, and he didn't say he planned to follow the advice. The detail came from Asmongold himself, not from anyone around him.

Why Asmongold says he'll have to shower when Kaise visits

The part that appeared to trouble him was the visit. Asmongold said he was sad that he'd have to shower once Kaise arrived, and that the choice wouldn't be his. He put his position plainly, saying that when Kaise is with him, he's "not allowed to not shower." The streamer didn't say how long the visit would last, and he didn't say whether his routine would go back to normal afterward.

How Asmongold's shower comments spread online

The clip travelled fast. A post carrying it went up at 2:30 AM on September 10 and crossed 1.6 million views, picking up more than 24,000 likes, around 1,000 reposts and 636 replies. Asmongold hasn't responded to the reaction, and nothing he has said since suggests the routine has changed. So, the only account of the month comes from the streamer himself. The shower, by his own telling, is happening for one reason, and it isn't hygiene. It's that Kaise is on her way.