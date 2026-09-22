Kick streamer “Clavicular”, commonly known as Braden Peters, is reportedly facing three criminal counts in Massachusetts over an alleged encounter involving a minor, with court records shared online listing felony rape, felony sexual intercourse involving drugs, and a misdemeanor charge related to providing liquor to someone under 21. The charges were reportedly filed on September 8, 2026, with Clavicular's arraignment scheduled for October 14. The reports surfaced publicly on September 21, prompting the streamer to post several messages on X about Aleksandra Vasilevna Mendoza, who previously filed a civil lawsuit against him. Clavicular has called her “money hungry” and accused her of seeing him as a financial opportunity.

BREAKING:



Notorious 'looksmaxxing' social media influancer Clavicular charged with criminal rape, drugging a MINOR.



Real name Braden Eric Peters faces up to 20 years in jail, per Massachusetts criminal court. pic.twitter.com/4cnm9PupBz — An Open Secret (@AnOpenSecret) September 22, 2026

What charges is Clavicular reportedly facing?

The three charges listed in the Massachusetts court records are specific:

The first is felony rape under Massachusetts General Laws Chapter 265, Section 22(b).

The second is a felony charge for sexual intercourse involving drugs under Chapter 272, Section 3.

The third charge is a misdemeanor under Chapter 138, Section 34A, concerning procuring liquor for a person under 21.

The records shared by X user @AnOpenSecret show September 8 as the charging date, while October 14 is listed for the arraignment.

The reports connect the criminal case to allegations previously made by Mendoza. In April 2026, she filed a civil lawsuit against Clavicular involving battery, fraud and intentional infliction of emotional distress. She also alleged that he took advantage of her while she was under 18.

Clavicular's attorney previously said the claims were “allegations only” and “remain unproven,” while stating that Peters denied them and planned to defend himself through legal channels.

Clavicular speaks out after criminal charges were filed against him over rape and drugging of a minor



“Trying to get my attention in anyway possible, a lawsuit? Seriously... really petty of you.”



“Lmao was literally trying to work at Bacara as a bottle girl... how about dont… pic.twitter.com/lwM9YKZma4 — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) September 22, 2026

How did Clavicular respond to the reports?

Clavicular addressed the situation through multiple X posts on September 21, sharing videos, a screenshot of a direct message and an alleged handwritten note involving Mendoza.

In one post, he questioned her decision to pursue legal action, writing, “Trying to get my attention in any way possible, a lawsuit? Seriously… really petty of you.”

His next post focused on money. Alongside a TikTok video showing Mendoza at a gas station with a white Lamborghini Huracán, Clavicular wrote, “people try to come for your money. Greed is evil.”

He later made another statement inside his Clavicular's Clan X Community, claiming Mendoza “is money hungry” and “sees me as a financial opportunity.”

For now, Mendoza has not responded to those recent posts. The next listed development in the criminal case is Clavicular's October 14 arraignment.