Tectone has criticized Sodapoppin after the streamer described having children as a “massive time sink” during a World of Warcraft Forever livestream. Sodapoppin said he did not understand how some streamers manage raising kids while streaming for long hours, pointing to Tyler and Xaryu as examples. He also mentioned the sleepless nights that come with having children and admitted he currently “definitely shouldn't have kids.” Tectone later addressed those comments during a Rumble livestream, arguing that Sodapoppin's financial position makes his complaint about the time involved in raising children sound “pretentious.” Tectone also speculated about Sodapoppin's wealth, putting his personal fortune at $25-30 million.

Sodapoppin on kids being a time sink



"I don't know how other streamers do it, like I don't know how Tyler does it. I guess he's got Macaiyla, but it's like he sits there and streams for 8 hours a day..seems like such a time sink..I'm sure they'll say it's worth it, maybe it is"… pic.twitter.com/VNfGAzWqLn — yeet (@Awk20000) September 27, 2026

Sodapoppin says having kids looks like a huge time commitment

The comments came from Sodapoppin's World of Warcraft Forever livestream and were later shared on X by @Awk20000 in a 1-minute-7-second clip.

Sodapoppin said he could not understand how other streamers handle parenting alongside their streaming schedules. He specifically mentioned Tyler, saying, “I don't know how Tyler does it,” before bringing up Xaryu as well.

For Sodapoppin, the main issue was the amount of time children require. “Seems like such a time sink having a child. It really does,” he said. He also brought up the possibility of “many sleepless nights” and acknowledged that parents would probably tell him having kids is worth it.

He then addressed the idea that he should simply have children anyway, saying, “I definitely shouldn't have kids right now.” Sodapoppin added that his view could change if he reached a point where he decided it was “kids time.”

Tectone questions Sodapoppin's complaint about the time involved

Tectone took issue with the way Sodapoppin framed parenthood, especially given what he believes is the streamer's financial position. During a Rumble livestream, he called the comments “pretentious” and said he could understand concerns about raising a child when money is tight.

“But when a multi-fuc*ing-millionaire is complaining about kids being a time sink... what the fu*k?!” Tectone said.

He compared Sodapoppin's argument to someone playing a difficult game on its easiest setting and still complaining that learning to parry takes too much time.

Tectone also estimated that Sodapoppin could be worth $25-30 million, based on his longer career as a streamer. “Sodapoppin's been doing this for a decade longer than I've streamed,” he said. Sodapoppin has not responded to Tectone's comments as of this writing.