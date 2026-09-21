Drago, a close friend of Clavicular, punched and kicked MiaMaxxed during a physical confrontation broadcast live from the ongoing SeeEx event early September 21, 2026. Clips circulating from the Kick reality-style event show the confrontation escalating before Drago struck Mia several times, with her ending up on the ground during parts of the exchange. Accounts surrounding the footage claim Mia had been aggressive toward Drago beforehand, including scratching his neck, threatening him with a bottle and grabbing his diamond chain. Drago has described his actions as self-defense and said he sought legal advice afterward.

Clavicular's best friend Drago now faces SERIOUS LEGAL TROUBLE after ASSAULTING an innocent girl live on stream ???? pic.twitter.com/CO3BI9R19g — KickChamp (@Kick_Champ) September 21, 2026

What happened between Drago and MiaMaxxed before the punches were caught on camera

The viral clips only show part of the confrontation, but accounts from people following the stream describe a longer escalation between the two.

Mia was reportedly aggressive toward Drago for an extended period, with some descriptions claiming the confrontation had already continued for more than an hour. Among the specific allegations are that she scratched Drago's neck, threatened him with a bottle and grabbed his diamond chain, which was claimed to be worth around $16,000.

Drago reportedly poured milk on Mia before the physical exchange became more serious. Footage then shows him throwing hooks and delivering leg kicks during the scuffle. At points, Mia is seen on the ground while Drago appears to have control of the confrontation.

Drago says he was protecting himself and his property

The incident has since been framed differently by the people involved. Drago has presented the confrontation as self-defense, pointing to the alleged attack and damage to his property. He also indicated that he sought legal advice after the incident.

Post-fight footage includes a conversation involving a person referred to as “Blame,” where Mia says Drago beat her and accuses him of committing a serious crime.

How Clavicular, MiaMaxxed and Drago are connected to the SeeEx event

Drago has been participating in SeeEx for several days and is known as a close friend and right-hand man of Clavicular, whose real name is Braden Peters. MiaMaxxed, meanwhile, is Clavicular's Ex and another Kick streamer at the event. She has been described in circulating posts as having previous ties to Clavicular. SeeEx is a multi-day IRL reality-style stream hosted by Ice Poseidon and Nick Lee, with streamers and their exes living together for challenges, arguments and content. The confrontation happened in an event already built around chaotic interactions, but the legal status of this particular incident remains unconfirmed.