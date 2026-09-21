LosPollosTV has called out Jynxzi after a $100,000 Fortnite OG Duos tournament, saying the streamer demeaned and disrespected him during the event. The clash centered on a controller-only rule for established Fortnite creators. Jynxzi hosted the tournament on September 20, with around 100 creators taking part in the mixed field. LosPollosTV was paired with StableRonaldo, and both had to use a controller instead of their usual keyboard-and-mouse setup. What started as a balancing rule turned into a much bigger issue for Los after a rough run and the banter that followed during the tournament.

FULL: Los Pollos GOES OFF on Jynxzi for not letting Ron use keyboard & mouse in his Fortnite tournament and forcing him to use a controller instead????



"Why're you tryna nerf my teammate? Theres dudes who play mouse and keyboard their whole life!" pic.twitter.com/9tK8U1IcX1 — Stable HQ (@StableRonaldoHQ) September 20, 2026

How the Controller Rule Turned LosPollosTV and StableRonaldo's Tournament Run Into a Mess

The teams scored 3 points for eliminations and 60 points for Victory Royale in the event. Besides that, B.R.U.T.E.s were banned. The most important rule was that established Fortnite creators had to play with controllers to even the playing field with less experienced KBM users.

It affected LosPollosTV and Ron significantly. Although StableRonaldo played with controllers on stream on September 18, LosPollosTV found out about his participation in the event about 30 minutes before it, and did not have his headset at first.

During the match, LosPollosTV complained about the rule several times, especially when he believed it negatively affected his teammate. “Why're you tryna nerf my teammate? There are dudes who play mouse and keyboard their whole life!” he said on stream. Also, deaths, mistakes, jokes, and banned mechs were shown in the match.

I can't believe what I've just experienced today. Not in my 12 years on the internet have I ever been demeaned, belittled, and disrespected more than I was today. @jynxzi you should be ashamed of yourself. What u did today is disgraceful I no longer support you. So disappointed. — Los ???? (@LosPollosTV) September 21, 2026

Why LosPollosTV Said the Jynxzi Banter Went Beyond Normal Streamer Trash Talk

Following the match, LosPollosTV claimed that he had been mistreated by the organizers of the event and that it was not normal streamers' banter.

On September 21, he posted on X: "I can't believe what I've just experienced today." He stated that he had never "felt so demeaned, belittled, and disrespected" in his 12 years on the internet. After that, he sent a message to Jynxzi: "I'm ashamed. I no longer support you."

Also, he wrote: "We got scammed bro… I'm devastated," referring to the experience in the tournament and not claiming that there was no prize pool.

What Jynxzi Has Said and Why the Fallout Has More Context

As of this writing, Jynxzi has not publicly commented on the claims on X. This means it is not known exactly what caused LosPollosTV to be offended.

LosPollosTV and Jynxzi regularly make jokes about each other. For instance, in June, LosPollosTV claimed that he would stop streaming because of insults, bullying, verbal assaults, and harassment from Jynxzi and StableRonaldo. However, later, he said it was "all love."

This time, LosPollosTV's reaction was much stronger. According to him, it was the worst case of disrespect that he had ever seen in 12 years, while responses to the controversy varied greatly.