Trainwreckstv has accused a Riot Games anti-cheat employee of “clear misuse of power” after his League of Legends account was reportedly banned and his rank reverted. Tyler claimed the employee, GamerDoc, has been sending “blatant lies” to people through private DMs while changing the explanation around his bans. The streamer also alleged that Riot developers are using private backend information out of context to create narratives about players. His latest comments came after Riot's September 17 crackdown on rank manipulation, which included boosting, smurfing and “hitchhiking.”

I've tried to keep my discourse on X regarding this situation in private DMs with the higher ups at riot (which have been extremely kind, patient and understanding), but now with @ItsGamerDoc resorting to DM'ing blatant lies to everyone to avoid getting fact checked by the… https://t.co/EFyQE1fmNu — Trainwreck (@Trainwreckstv) September 21, 2026

Trainwreckstv says Riot's anti-cheat team is changing its explanation behind his League ban

Tyler said he had initially tried handling the situation privately with Riot's higher-ups, describing those conversations as “extremely kind, patient, and understanding.” That changed after he claimed GamerDoc began contacting people directly with information he considered false.

According to Trainwreckstv, the Riot employee has followed him “title to title” and continued targeting him through different developers. He also pointed to private DMs as evidence for his accusation, saying he had “received the message loud and clear.”

The streamer went further, claiming some Riot developers use backend information without the full context to support their version of events. He described this as a way of protecting themselves when they make mistakes, saying they allegedly “use out-of-context backend information to twist narratives with falsehoods publicly.”

Riot's September 17 crackdown included players accused of “hitchhiking”

The dispute came as Riot Games announced a major enforcement push against rank manipulation on September 17. The company said boosting, smurfing and “hitchhiking” were all considered cheating, with bans and rank reversions being issued as part of the crackdown.

Trainwreckstv said his own League account was affected after he played Ranked Flex with Tyler1, Trick2g, Yassuo and other higher-ranked creators. During an earlier Kick stream, he questioned why he was punished for playing with friends who were much stronger League players.

“It's not my fault that they're all pro League players and we're just queuing together,” he said, while also questioning why his rank had been reverted and why he had to climb again.

Trainwreckstv says the bigger issue could affect players without VODs or clips

Tyler's latest argument goes beyond his own account. He said streamers at least have VODs and clips that can potentially be used to challenge Riot's version of events, while ordinary players who do not stream may not have the same option.

“Imagine if we didn't have VODs or clips,” Trainwreckstv said, arguing that off-stream players could be left unable to challenge what he described as false punishment.

He also accused Riot developers of being willing to “lie to be right,” calling the situation a direct example of “targeting and a misuse of power.”

For now, Trainwreckstv's comments remain focused on his dispute with Riot's anti-cheat team, particularly GamerDoc. His latest statements center on how the ban was explained and what he claims happened in private communications with Riot staff.