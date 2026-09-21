Asmongold has spent years telling his audience what he thinks of other streamers, usually without anyone asking him. He goes live on Twitch and Kick; he reacts to clips for hours at a stretch, and Pokimane lands on his screen more often than most people do. On Sunday, she landed there again. What came out of it was not about something she had done. It was about who he thinks she is when the camera is off.

Asmongold RIPS INTO Pokimane for her Fake Personality and says behind the scenes she is the meanest and most ratchet b***h ever probably ???? pic.twitter.com/vwZZ0DSpaB — Dirk (@Dirk_mp4) September 21, 2026

What Pokimane said first

Pokimane went viral over the weekend for something that had nothing to do with Asmongold. She told her viewers that asking her when she is going to have children is "silly," "a little invasive," and "actually kind of disrespectful." She is 30, and the question turns up in her chat constantly. In the same broadcast, she mentioned that she is seeing two therapists. That clip traveled on its own for most of the day. Then Asmongold played it.

What Asmongold said about Pokimane

"She's a fuc*ing b***h." Asmongold said.

That line came in the middle of a clip about what Asmongold thinks Pokimane is when nobody is watching.

"You listen to the way she talks, and you know she is the nast****t, catt***t, meanest b***h behind closed doors." Asmongold said.

Asmongold kept going from there. He argued that Pokimane would be funnier and better liked if she stopped managing every word, that people would actually warm to her if she did, and that what viewers get on her stream is a performance rather than a person. That, he said, is clearly what she is. Asmongold did not claim any inside knowledge. He has never worked with Pokimane, and everything he said came from listening to the way she speaks on her own broadcasts. He has criticized her before, over her comments about her staff last October and over Sykkuno in June, and he has also defended her at times.

What has not been confirmed

Pokimane has not responded to any of it, and Asmongold has not gone back to the subject since the stream ended. This is also not the first time Asmongold has made this argument about her. He said much the almost the same thing in June, after Pokimane commented on Sykkuno returning to streaming. She did not respond to him then either.