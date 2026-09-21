Chicken Andy is a Kick streamer who films his life in public, and he has spent the past week doing it at close quarters with a few dozen people who work the same way. SeeEx is Nick Lee's multi-day IRL event in Austin, where streamers live in one house with the cameras running and turn whatever happens into content. Most of what comes out of a week like that is noise. On the contrary, something happened on Saturday that was not just content; it ended with someone going to the hospital.

Chicken Andy's nose broken by DariusIRL during yet another fight at the SeeEx house.



“I didn't even kiss his girl, you did.” pic.twitter.com/edWvWWxoOh — livestreamclips (@Livestreamclipx) September 21, 2026

What happened before the punch

The trouble did not start with Chicken Andy. A man known as Blame walked up and kissed the woman DariusIRL was with, then walked off and had nothing more to do with any of it. DariusIRL did not go after him. He went after Chicken Andy, who had been standing nearby and had done nothing.

"I didn't even kiss his girl, you did." Chicken Andy said.

What DariusIRL did next

DariusIRL hit him without warning and broke his nose. Then he talked about it on camera.

"I s*cker punched him." DariusIRL said.

Somebody told him Chicken Andy was on his way to the hospital.

"S*cks to be him." DariusIRL said.

He did not apologize, and he did not correct himself once he knew who had actually kissed the woman. Police came to the SeeEx property afterward. The event carried on around all of it, because the cameras at SeeEx do not stop for anything.

What has not been confirmed

Whether DariusIRL was arrested is not confirmed. Clips from that day say officers were searching the area for him, and some say he was picked up, but nothing official has confirmed either. Chicken Andy has not said whether he intends to take it further. Nobody running SeeEx has commented on the fight, on the police coming to the house, or on whether DariusIRL is still at the event. The two of them had already clashed at SeeEx earlier in the week, and the bad blood between them goes back months before that.