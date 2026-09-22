Asmongold has pushed back against calls for him to be banned from World of Warcraft Forever, after a WoW forum user accused the streamer of using his huge audience to target other players. The criticism was shared with Asmongold during a recent livestream, where he read the complaint out loud before giving his own take on the situation. His response quickly turned personal, with the streamer claiming that many people angry with him are “fat in real life.” He also defended his guild, Olympus, and said he was glad to see people pushing back against the ban demands.

Asmongold responds after WoW Forever players call for his ban over claims that his massive guild “Olympus” is causing too many issues ????



"I would like to address the allegations.. They're true.. There are two groups of people in WoW Forever.. There are the people who are in… pic.twitter.com/PDGAdPTy16 — bloom ???? (@bloomjpg) September 22, 2026

Why some WoW players want Asmongold banned

The controversy started with a post from an official WoW forum member, who argued that Asmongold should face special rules because of his position as a major content creator.

The user claimed the issue wasn't simply about disliking Asmongold's opinions. Instead, they pointed to the combination of his large platform, his audience and his behavior inside the game.

Their argument was that a creator shouldn't be able to direct thousands of viewers toward other players or turn personal disputes into mass targeting. The forum post described that kind of situation as the exact behavior Blizzard's rules are supposed to address.

That complaint was later read by Asmongold during his stream.

What the WoW forum complaint said

The forum user specifically argued that Blizzard was treating its rules differently when dealing with major creators. Their post called for Asmongold to be banned and accused the company of leaving “a giant exception” for the biggest content creators. Asmongold didn't agree with that framing.

Asmongold gives a personal response to his critics

Instead of focusing only on the moderation argument, Asmongold shifted toward the people criticizing him and his Olympus guild.

He described WoW Forever as having “two groups of people,” those already inside Olympus and those who aren't. He then joked that players belonging to other guilds simply “haven't joined Olympus yet,” adding that Olympus Five would be reclaimed the following day.

The streamer then made his most controversial comment about the people angry with him.

“Do you know why they're mad about me?” Asmongold said. He followed by claiming that “a lot of people that are mad about me are fat in real life,” before continuing with a broader comment about them taking up space and using it to get their way.

He also addressed the response on the WoW forums, claiming some members were actually agreeing with him. Asmongold said he was “so glad to see people were pushing back” against the calls for a ban.

Asmongold says critics are being pushed back on

Asmongold went further, calling the critics “snowflakes” and encouraging people to vote on the forum posts.

He argued that the people making the complaints needed to realize they weren't popular, saying, “nobody likes them.”

The entire exchange came after an X user shared a 3-minute, 56-second clip from the September 21, 2026 livestream, bringing the ban discussion and Asmongold's response together in one video.