Myron Gaines reportedly told Drago to “SHUT THE F*CK UP” and get a criminal defense lawyer after the Kick streamer physically assaulted MiaMaxxed during the SeeEx event. The call came after clips showed Drago punching and kicking Mia during the chaotic confrontation, while Drago later claimed he was defending himself after she allegedly attacked him and damaged his diamond chain. The confrontation took place outside at night while the SeeEx event was being streamed. Drago, who is known as Clavicular's close friend and right-hand man, had been participating in the multi-day event hosted by Ice Poseidon and Nick Lee.

Myron Gaines calls Drago & tells him to 'SHUT THE F*CK UP' hire a lawyer & end stream after potentially facing criminal CHARGES ????????



“Don't text nobody, don't talk to nobody, your just gonna shut the f*ck up at this point.” pic.twitter.com/WB6jwN6Uzr — $in (@SinClipd) September 21, 2026

Myron Gaines' call came after Drago gave his own version of the fight

Drago spoke about what happened and presented his version as self-defense after the incident. He also accused Mia of attacking him first and damaging his property.

He then called Myron Gaines, the Fresh & Fit co-host and former HSI special agent, for advice. Myron said, “Don't text nobody, don't talk to nobody,” before telling Drago to “shut the f*ck up,” end the stream and hire a criminal defense lawyer.

Drago reportedly cut his stream short after that call. The exchange came while posts were already claiming he could face criminal charges.

Clavicular's best friend Drago just landed two hooks and leg kicks on a girl streamer named Mia Maxxed???? pic.twitter.com/A4zqUVMOcr — PartiKing (@parti_king) September 21, 2026

What happened between Drago and MiaMaxxed during the chaotic SeeEx livestream

The clash reportedly started with a heated argument between Drago and MiaMaxxed, where Mia was reportedly provoking and abusing Drago. Video clips from the confrontation show Drago punching and kicking Mia, with Mia ending up on the ground during the fight.

The footage clearly shows Drago hitting Mia, which became the focus of posts describing the incident as an assault.

After the confrontation, Drago showed viewers marks on his neck and the broken pieces of his diamond chain. He said the chain was worth around $16,000 and had personal value because it was a gift from his early streaming days.

Despite posts claiming Drago was facing criminal charges, there was no confirmed police statement, arrest, public filing or confirmed charge tied specifically to this fight as of this writing. If anything happens next, we'll keep on updating this page. So, stay tuned for more updates.