Asmongold is a Twitch streamer who has spent more than a decade making World of Warcraft content, and 2.5 million people follow him there to watch him do it. He has also spent the past year quietly opening doors somewhere else. Over the weekend, Asmongold said something on stream that took his fans by shock. The thing he has said has started raising questions about him moving away from Twitch. All his fans and followers have been talking about his statements since then.

Asmongold confirms he will be making a Bilibili account



"Kaise knows somebody that's able to help me make an account, and I'm going to do it..so we get more Chinese viewers..Chinese people love classic WoW" pic.twitter.com/OsRYSsQZUj — yeet (@Awk20000) September 21, 2026

What Asmongold said on stream

Asmongold told his viewers he is going to make an account on Bilibili, the Chinese video platform, and that Kaise knows someone who can help him set it up. His reasoning was short. He wants more Chinese viewers, and in his words, "Chinese people love classic WoW."

The timing is not an accident. Blizzard opened the beta for its new Classic relaunch on September 17; the full release arrives on November 4. WoW Classic has been playable in mainland China since the start of last year. The audience is already sitting there, and Asmongold knows it, because fan-made videos of him on Bilibili have pulled in tens of millions of views without him ever posting once.

This is not the first door he has opened.

Asmongold joined Kick in June 2025 and Rumble in March this year, and he has never signed an exclusive contract with anyone, Twitch included. He has called multistreaming the future and said that tying yourself to one platform limits what a creator can do. Twitch is still where he goes live every day, and he was on it for nine hours the night this came up.

The one thing that would push him off Twitch

He has been banned from Twitch twice this year, seven days in April and fourteen days in August, and he accepted neither. Coming back from the second one, he told his audience exactly what it would take.

"I hope I don't get banned again, I don't think what I said was bannable..I'm thinking about just moving over and streaming on another platform entirely." Asmongold said.

That is the real answer. Asmongold is not walking away from Twitch. He is making sure that walking away would cost him nothing.

What has not been confirmed

The Bilibili account does not exist yet. Asmongold said much the same thing in December last year and never followed through, and there is no official account on the platform today. He has not said he is quitting Twitch, and he was streaming there over the weekend. What he has done is give himself one more place to land.