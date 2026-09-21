Twitch streamer Bonnie is facing criticism after a September 19, 2026 clip appeared to show her saying the N-word while reading a viewer's message during a Just Chatting stream. The 1-minute-37-second clip spread on X, with Bonnie immediately apologizing after realizing what she had said. She said it was a mistake and insisted she does not use the racial slur casually or off-stream. The incident has since drawn comments from other streamers, including TheCoreBoys member Lacy and Streamer University 2026 alumnus Wardrobe, who both publicly criticized how Bonnie handled the moment.

Streamer Bonnie slipped up and said the N word on stream pic.twitter.com/linYbTYUkH — yoxic (@yoxics) September 20, 2026

What Bonnie said during the livestream before apologizing for the racial slur

The controversy started with Bonnie reading a viewer comment aloud during her livestream. The wording of the comment led to her appearing to say the N-word before she suddenly stopped and reacted to what had just happened.

Her response came almost immediately. Bonnie said, “Oh, my god! I'm ending the stream!” She then mentioned nuking the VOD before changing her mind and deciding to continue streaming.

“I'm sorry. So bad! I feel bad,” Bonnie said during the stream. She also told viewers she planned to go live again the following day, while acknowledging that the moment could follow her online.

Bonnie later tried to explain that she does not use the slur casually. “I do not say it casually,” she said, adding that she does not say it “off-stream” either. Her comments were part of her immediate response after the slip.

Why Lacy criticized Bonnie's explanation of what happened on stream

The clip did not stop with Bonnie's apology. TheCoreBoys member Nick “Lacy” questioned her explanation, focusing specifically on the idea that she could have simply slipped up if the word was not something she normally used.

“If you're just slipping up, letting it fly like that, you cannot sit there and not say you don't say it on the day-to-day basis,” Lacy said.

He argued that the way Bonnie reacted after saying the word suggested it was part of her vocabulary, saying, “That's just a part of her dictionary.”

Lacy's criticism centered on Bonnie's claim that she does not casually use the slur. Rather than accepting that explanation, he questioned whether someone could say the word so naturally during a stream and still describe it as something they never use.

What Wardrobe said about Bonnie as the controversy continued

Wardrobe, also known as “Wardrobe Winter,” gave another perspective on the incident. The Twitch streamer and Streamer University 2026 alumnus said he did not find Bonnie's use of the word funny, specifically speaking from his position as a Black creator.

“Those words should never roll off your tongue, especially when you already know you're not supposed to say them,” Wardrobe wrote.

He also asked people associated with Bonnie to identify themselves, adding, “At least we know your character now.”

As of the latest information provided, Bonnie has not publicly responded to either Lacy or Wardrobe's comments. Her original livestream apology remains the main statement from her surrounding the controversy.