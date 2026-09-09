Asmongold has gone after Twitch plenty of times before. This one started with MikeFromPA getting unbanned, and it ended with Asmongold telling viewers the platform is a national security matter that somebody should take to the government. All of it is about one specific case. MikeFromPA was banned on Twitch and then unbanned, and the thread announcing it went up on r/LivestreamFail roughly 20 hours before Asmongold got to it. He pulled the post up on stream and reacted to it live, which is the footage now circulating in a clip a little over two minutes long. Most of the subreddit was arguing the usual thing, whether Twitch applies its own rules consistently. Asmongold went somewhere else entirely.

What Asmongold Said About Twitch And MikeFromPA

He began with the ban itself, and what he thinks Twitch issuing it in the first place tells you. "If you suspended him (MikeFromPA) at all, it means you think he did something wrong..Twitch is run by a bunch of ppl who support terr*rism..Twitch is basically running a terr*r cell" he said. That is an accusation of supporting terrorism, aimed at the company he broadcasts on, and he made no attempt to soften it afterwards.

Asmongold's Call To Report Twitch To The Government

Then he told his audience what he thinks should happen next.

"I think that ppl should report Twitch to the government..they should be like..there are multiple accounts and communities on this website that are openly advocating for terr*rism..been instances of the ppl that are from these communities committing terr*rist acts..I honestly think the government should be aware of this just as a matter of national security..it's not even like personal"

Note the framing. He is presenting it as a security concern rather than a personal grudge, which is why the clip travelled the way it did.

The Part Asmongold Left Out

He named no accounts. No communities either, and no specific incident to support the claim that people from these communities have gone on to commit acts of terrorism. What he said on stream is his own characterisation and nothing more. Twitch has not responded. Neither has MikeFromPA. His unbanning remains the only part of this whole sequence that is actually documented.

Why This Is Not The Usual Twitch Complaint

Streamers attack Twitch constantly. Payouts, bans, moderation that somehow lands harder on some people than others, all of it standard. Asking an audience to escalate the platform to a government is not. Whether anything comes of it is the open question. So far it is a clip, an accusation with nothing attached to it, and a company that has said nothing back.