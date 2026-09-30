Twitch CEO Dan Clancy has revealed that the platform uses AI to transcribe livestreams and check whether streamers may not “match a brand,” a disclosure that has drawn criticism from parts of the Twitch community. Clancy made the comments on the 75th episode of the Snarketing Podcast, in a video shared by reporter Zach Bussey on September 29, 2026. He said Twitch has creators label their content under set criteria, with those labels showing “over 99% consistency.” Clancy then explained that Twitch uses AI to review stream transcripts for advertiser suitability and detect content that may not fit a brand.

CEO Dan Clancy says Twitch now uses AI to identify streamers that may not match a brand, since it now transcribes all streams for brand safety.



It won't show ads on channels or content the AI believes don't match what the advertiser is trying to achieve. pic.twitter.com/aGGq9fDb7U — Zach Bussey ???????? (@zachbussey) September 29, 2026

Twitch uses stream transcripts for advertiser checks

The explanation came while Clancy was discussing Twitch's content classification system and how creators label their own streams. He said streamers follow a content classification guideline and that their labels have shown “over 99% consistency.”

Advertisers can then tell Twitch what kinds of content fit their brands. Clancy described the process as a way to keep advertising away from streams that do not meet those requirements.

The AI system adds another layer to that process. Clancy said Twitch transcribes streams and uses those transcripts to ask whether content is appropriate for a particular brand. He also said the system can identify when “something is happening that may not match a brand.”

That means the AI review is tied directly to advertiser suitability, rather than simply being described as a general moderation tool. Clancy did not give further details in the cited discussion about what specific words, topics or streamer behavior trigger the system.

Twitch users criticize AI-based brand matching

The disclosure was met with criticism from Twitch users. More than 367 netizens had shared their thoughts on the comments, with several objecting to the use of AI in deciding whether creators are suitable for advertising.

“So now AI decides which voices are safe for ads.” X user @InsomniaLK wrote.

Another user, @idksmgdh, posted, “Great, so why hasn't the AI banned asmongold and hasan yet?” @caveragegaming commented, “But you still don't ban the people that need to be banned.”

Clancy said Twitch has spent heavily on making sure advertisers appear alongside creators whose content fits their requirements. “So, that's something that we've had to invest a lot in to make sure that for a brand, their content is appearing next to creators and content that fits what they're trying to achieve,” he said.

His comments frame the AI transcription system as part of Twitch's effort to match advertising with creator content. The exact criteria the AI uses when reviewing transcripts were not detailed in the discussion.