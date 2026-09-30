PlaqueBoyMax says he has an addiction, and he is naming it out loud. The streamer told his audience that his attraction to women has become a problem rather than a preference, calling it a "low-key addiction" and saying he needs to get lu*t out of his system. He said in the same stretch that he wants to stop smoking we*d, while admitting he had been about to light one. He also worked out on camera that he has not sat through a film in five years.

PlaqueBoyMax says his addictive personality led him to liking boys after his first experience and he's be hooked ever since. It made him question his sexuality because he thought he only liked women ????



“I will never forget him” pic.twitter.com/xIp8VHJFhE — StreammDepotxx (@StreammDepotxx) September 30, 2026

PlaqueBoyMax says the problem is bigger than he had realized

He did not open with a plan. PlaqueBoyMax opened with an admission, telling his viewers that the scale of it had got away from him before he noticed.

"I didn't realize how bad my sh*t got. I have a very addictive personality, bro," he said. He then offered to prove it rather than describe it, saying he would scroll through his own explore page on camera so people could see what he is being served.

What he wants out of it is a different person rather than a different routine. "I got to get lu*t out of my system. I want to change who I am as a person," PlaqueBoyMax said.

PlaqueBoyMax undercut his own we*d plan in the same sentence

The second thing he named went the same way. He said he wants to quit smoking, and then immediately told on himself about what he had been doing seconds earlier.

"I want to stop smoking we*d, but I'm not going to lie, I was about to light a blunt right now," PlaqueBoyMax said, leaving the contradiction where it was rather than explaining it away.

His third target was his phone. "You are what you eat; I be consuming bullsh*t," he said, describing a feed of random material that he believes is doing him real damage.

PlaqueBoyMax could not remember the last film he watched all the way through

The moment that says the most is the smallest one. Partway through he stopped and asked himself a question he clearly had not asked before.

"Bro, why have I not sat and watched a movie on my own or just in general in the past 5 years?" PlaqueBoyMax said. He then tried to name the last one and only half managed it.

"Coach Carter, actually. I watched that bit. But honestly, I couldn't even sit through it. I watched it in four parts, and I don't even think I finished it," he said. His own summary of all three problems was four words: "I'm real-life cooked."