Valkyrae found out she had Hasan Piker's Gamer of the Year pick by watching him make it, and she did not believe it. The streamer was watching his broadcast as he filled in his Streamer Awards submissions, and he changed the name in that category to hers partway through. Her reaction was to text him immediately to check he was serious. Hasan Piker also put his own name down for Streamer of the Year, which she watched him do too.

Hasan Piker changed his mind on camera and went with Valkyrae

The switch was not planned out loud. Hasan Piker was working through the categories when he stopped himself, reconsidered the one he was on, and put a different name in it.

"Actually, you know what? Gamer of the Year, Valkyrae," he said, typing it as he spoke. He then moved straight on to the next category without making anything of it.

That casualness is part of why she did not trust it. Hasan Piker treated the change as a passing thought rather than an announcement, and he was already talking about something else by the time she reacted

Valkyrae texted him during his own stream to check he meant it

Her first response was disbelief rather than thanks. "No f*cking way I'm texting him," Valkyrae said, reaching for her phone while his stream was still running in front of her.

The message she sent him was a question rather than a reaction. "Did you actually vote for me for Gamer of the Year? Lmfao. What the f*ck? Did he change it or is he joking?" she said, working through it out loud as she typed. He answered while she was still live. "He said, ' Yes. You're insane, L-O-L. Oh, my God. I did it," Valkyrae said, reading his reply back to her own audience.

Hasan Piker put himself down for Streamer of the Year in the same run

The Valkyrae pick was not the only one he made. In the same stretch, he filled in the biggest category of the night with his own name, typing hasanabi into the field for Streamer of the Year.

"That's what I'm going to submit. And then Streamer of the Year, Hasanabi. There it is," Hasan Piker said, again without pausing over it.

He then closed the subject off entirely, saying: "Those are my picks." These are submissions rather than votes, which means neither name is decided by them, and nobody else involved has commented on either choice.