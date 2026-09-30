Sam Frank was reading scripture on a livestream when police turned up looking for her after somebody called in a false report about what she was doing. The Kick streamer walked over to the officers herself, apologized twice before they had finished explaining, and told them she was in the middle of a Bible study. She had worked out what was happening before anybody spoke to her. It is the second time she has been swatted while live on camera.

Sam Frank gets swatted in the middle of her Bible study stream ???????? pic.twitter.com/TbZL4x6Ndt — Streamer Updates (@streamupdates_) September 29, 2026

Sam Frank apologized to the officers before they finished explaining

The first thing she did was go to them. Sam Frank approached the officers rather than waiting to be approached, and she had already reached her own conclusion about why they were there.

"Are we being for real? Somebody called falsely," she said, before apologizing repeatedly. "I'm so sorry. I'm so sorry. I apologize. Yeah, I'm a live streamer. I'm just doing a Bible study," Sam Frank told them.

The officer she spoke to had not been certain it was her. He told her he had seen her and thought there was no way it could be, then thanked her for coming over to talk to them rather than leaving them to search the area.

Sam Frank recognized what was happening before anybody told her

She was not guessing. "I just knew as soon as I saw you guys and you guys are checking out the place, I'm like, I knew somebody called," Sam Frank said, describing the moment she worked it out.

Her closing remark to the officers explains the speed of it. "I apologize. I really try my best to not reveal my location because of stuff like this," she said, which is a working practice rather than a one-off precaution.

The reason for that practice is on record. Sam Frank was swatted in June 2024 while streaming inside a watch store in Miami, after a caller falsely reported an armed robbery at the address, and around fifty officers responded to it.

Sam Frank has been through this before, and it shapes how she streams

She was not guessing at what had happened. "I just knew as soon as I saw you guys and you guys are checking out the place, I'm like, I knew somebody called," Sam Frank said.

Her closing remark to the officers explains why she recognized it so quickly. "I apologize. I really try my best to not reveal my location because of stuff like this," she said, which is a working practice rather than a one-off precaution.

The reason for that is on record. Sam Frank was swatted in June 2024 while streaming inside a watch store in Miami, after a caller falsely reported an armed robbery at the address. Around fifty officers responded to it. Nobody was identified as the caller then, and nobody has been identified this time either.