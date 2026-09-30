Yonna has pushed back at viewers who have criticized her for “acting like a toddler,” saying she feels people are trying to force her out of her youth. During a September 29 livestream, the Twitch streamer questioned why doing dances had suddenly become something worth criticizing. “Like, it's corny to do dances now? Like, what the ****?!” she said. Yonna also rejected comments calling her a baby, while making it clear she is still going to enjoy herself. “Y'all are not going to strip me of my youthful years,” she said. Her comments came during a broader discussion about how viewers have been responding to her behavior and content.

Yonna responds to people clowning her for acting like a "toddler"



"I feel like people are trying to push me out of my years. It's giving y'all just want me to pop the puh and start an OnlyFans. Like I'm not doing that. Like y'all are not about to strip me of my youthful years" pic.twitter.com/hqJrbsi9sq — yoxic (@yoxics) September 30, 2026

Yonna says viewers are trying to push her out of her youth

Yonna addressed the criticism during a livestream on September 29, after an X user shared a 46-second clip from the broadcast. She said people were trying to make her move past her youthful years and questioned what they actually wanted from her.

“I feel like people are trying to push me out of my years,” Yonna said. She then pushed back against the idea that she should suddenly change how she behaves online.

Her frustration also came through when she talked about dancing. “Like, it's corny to do dances now?” she asked. “Like, what the ****?!”

Yonna said she was going to “crack down” on the criticism, adding that she was not interested in letting viewers dictate how she spends her younger years.

She also responds to viewers calling her a “baby”

Yonna later talked about comments from people who describe her as being young while also criticizing some of her behavior. One comment she mentioned said, “You're 19, but you're still a baby.”

“I'm not a baby!” Yonna responded.

She then brought up viewers who tell her, “There she goes! Acting like a toddler again!” Rather than continuing the argument, Yonna said she was not going to dwell on it and added that she felt happy.

“Like, y'all be killing curiosity,” she said.

The same livestream also touched on a recent issue Yonna discussed after her Maldives trip. She had shared a TikTok on September 24 showing her swollen face and said she had suffered sun poisoning.

On September 29, she explained that she had not used sunscreen because she thought it would stop her from tanning. “I thought that if you didn't put on the sunscreen, you would get tanned,” she said, explaining how she had understood sunscreen and tanning at the time.