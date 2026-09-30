Kyedae is set to return to livestreaming on October 20, 2026, ending an 18-month break from Twitch, with the date listed in her Instagram and X bios. The VALORANT streamer had earlier said she was done with streaming without explaining why she was stepping away. Her comeback has now drawn comments about her past with Tyson “TenZ” Ngo, whom she confirmed she had separated from on February 7, 2026. Tectone reacted to the return announcement with a post about TenZ's sacrifices during their relationship. Korean-American influencer Kangmin Lee brought up TenZ's career, public following and support during Kyedae's cancer treatment.

After TenZ sacrificed his bones and blood and career



I hope she finally found herself https://t.co/FdF9oUswDR — TECTONE ???????? (@Tectone) September 30, 2026

Tectone Brings Up TenZ After Kyedae Announces Her Return

Tectone responded directly to the comeback announcement, bringing TenZ into the conversation around Kyedae's return. His comment focused on what he described as the former professional VALORANT player's sacrifices during his relationship with Kyedae.

“After TenZ sacrificed his bones and blood and career, I hope she finally found herself,” Tectone wrote.

The remark comes months after Kyedae confirmed the end of her relationship with TenZ. The pair had been together for six years, and Kyedae said on X on February 7 that they had already been separated for quite some time.

Kyedae's return date is set for October 20. Her Instagram and X bios now carry that date, giving viewers a specific day for her return after stepping away from regular livestreaming for around 18 months.

Reminder that TenZ gave up his pro career, helped build her public following, took care of her through cancer treatment, and she still decided to leave him to "discover herself"



Never date an e-girl https://t.co/fJZZBtxaxU — Kangmin Lee | 이강민 (@kangminlee) September 30, 2026

Kangmin Lee Recalls TenZ's Role in Kyedae's Career and Life

Kangmin Lee gave a similar focus to TenZ when discussing Kyedae's return. His post listed several things he claimed TenZ had done during their relationship, including giving up his professional career and helping Kyedae build her public following.

Lee also mentioned TenZ's support for Kyedae during her cancer treatment. He then referred to their eventual separation while questioning the choice to leave the relationship.

“Reminder that TenZ gave up his pro career, helped build her public following, took care of her through cancer treatment, and she still decided to leave him to ‘discover herself',” Lee wrote.

Kyedae had previously announced that she was done with streaming but did not reveal why she was leaving at the time. Her October 20 return will now bring her back to livestreaming after the long break.