Lacy broke down after winning a basketball signed by the 2001 Championship Lakers, and the reason was one name on it. The Netflix contestant took a temptation on Sidemen Outside worth £25,000 of his team's prize money, offered free if he made his first shot. He missed that one and made the next. Kobe Bryant has been his favorite player since he was a small child, and he said afterward that it was the coolest thing he has ever owned.

Lacy broke down into tears after receiving a rare 1-of-25 2001 Lakers signed basketball featuring the entire team, including his all-time favorite player Kobe Bryant, after completing a temptation on Sidemen Outside ????????



"this is the coolest thing I've ever seen." pic.twitter.com/ghVmEpZrGA — yoxic (@yoxics) September 30, 2026

Lacy was going to say no until he heard the offer attached to it

The prize was described to him before the price was. It was presented as a limited edition ball, one of twenty-five, signed by the Lakers team that won the 2001 championship, with Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal among the names on it.

His reaction came before the terms did. "I've been playing basketball since I was three, 4 years old. Kobe Bryant, he's been my favorite player since I was a kid. It gets me emotional even talking about it," Lacy said. Then came the cost, and with it the catch. "I was going to say no until I heard, If I make the first shot, it's free," he said, explaining why a £25,000 temptation became one he was willing to take.

Lacy missed the free shot and got it on the second

The condition was a trick shot in front of his teammates, with three attempts. Making the first would have cost the team nothing at all, and everything after that carried the full price. He did not make it. "I am extremely nervous right now," Lacy said before shooting, with teammates telling him to stay calm and think about how it would look.

The second attempt went in. "All I needed was to feel it out one time, see the distance, see the power I needed, and I knew I had it that second shot," he said, which means the ball cost his side £25,000 out of a prize fund worth up to a million.

Lacy went straight to the signature once he had it in his hands

What he wanted to show people was not the ball. It was one name on the bottom of it, and he turned it over to find it before he had finished thanking anybody.

"That says Kobe right there at the bottom," Lacy said. He then explained what makes it unusual, pointing out that "it's a Kobe, and then he has the eight mixed in with the E at the end."

His reaction to the whole thing was the same sentence twice over. "This means a lot. I'm going to cherish this forever," he said, adding that he was grateful and calling the signature the coolest he has seen in his life.