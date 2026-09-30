Kai Cenat, Druski, and Kevin Hart have a film out on Prime Video, and it arrived with almost no promotion behind it. Livestream From Hell runs an hour and seventeen minutes, is billed as a horror-comedy, and has all three of them playing themselves. The guest list around them runs from Marshawn Lynch to Sexyy Red. Kai Cenat is a producer on it as well as its lead, and the project has been coming for a year.

Kai Cenat, Druski & Kevin Hart just surprise dropped a new movie called “LIVE STREAM FROM HELL” out now on Amazon Prime ???????? pic.twitter.com/zKirh3LMgB — She's Fishy (@ShesFishy) September 30, 2026

The film turns a record-breaking stream into a murder mystery

The setup is close enough to their real lives to be uncomfortable. Kevin Hart brings Kai Cenat and Druski to his mansion for a livestream, and the whole thing is built to look like the kind of broadcast the two of them actually run.

Then it stops being funny. The official description has the pranks turning to panic before "a real murder mystery unfolds on camera, trapping the trio and their celebrity guests in a high-stakes, horror-comedy whodunnit watched by millions."

It went up on September 30, 2026, as an Amazon original, rated TV-MA and carrying warnings for violence, frightening scenes, and strong language. The listing is a Prime Original, made through Kevin Hart's Hartbeat Productions.

The guest list is where the film shows its hand

Almost everybody in it is credited as themselves, which is the joke. La La Anthony, Winnie Harlow, Marshawn Lynch, Kel Mitchell, Jerry O'Connell and Sexyy Red all appear under their own names.

The streaming side is well represented too. Fanum is in it, as are Kam Patterson, Duke Murphy Dennis, Roll Tide Willie, Hunter Schuessler, and Ray Hsu, who viewers will know better as rayasianboy from the Clover Boys. That mix is the whole pitch. Rather than casting actors as streamers, the film puts the actual people in a house together and then starts killing the guests.

Kai Cenat has been building to this since Mafiathon 3

The release is not the first anybody has heard of. A teaser was played during Mafiathon 3 in September last year, with Kevin Hart and Druski appearing on the stream to premiere it to Kai Cenat's audience.

It has taken a year to arrive from there. David Janoff directed it, and Kevin Hart is credited as co-writer, with Kai Cenat and Druski both producing alongside him rather than only appearing in it. For Kai Cenat, it is his first leading role in a film, after small parts elsewhere. There are no reviews or ratings on it yet, and none of the three has posted about the release.