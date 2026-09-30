Destiny has pushed back after a screenshot of an alleged X draft put him at the center of a new dispute with HasanAbi, with the post described by one user as a death threat. Shared on September 29, the screenshot showed Destiny's draft alongside a photo of the University of Texas Main Building. Hasan is scheduled to speak at UT Austin on September 30 at 6 p.m. Destiny did not call the draft a threat in his response. Instead, he accused Hasan's supporters of threatening senators' wives and said one fan had been arrested over threats involving multiple venues. Hasan called the post “psychotic and desperate for attention.”

"desperate for attention" ...to post a funny draft in my chat, that you've got a weirdo stalker obsessively sending to you for you to blow up on X lmao. btw, his fans literally make threats to Senator's wives + get arrested by making terroristic threats to multiple venues but he… pic.twitter.com/tamxwXTuIK — Destiny | Steven Bonnell II (@TheOmniLiberal) September 30, 2026

The X draft showed Destiny referring to Hasan's UT Austin speech

The screenshot came from X user @NotChronicSonic, who posted what was described as a draft made by Destiny. It showed a picture of the University of Texas Tower, with the draft caption reading: “me and my friends finding the perfect spot to watch the Hasan speech.”

Hasan is due to appear at the Austin campus on September 30, where he is scheduled to speak at 6 p.m. The screenshot was then framed by @NotChronicSonic as Destiny drafting a death threat while planning to attend Hasan's event.

Hasan quote-tweeted the post instead of addressing the wording line by line. His response was short: “psychotic and desperate for attention.”

The post also alleged that Destiny and people around him had booked flights to Austin and planned to disrupt Hasan's event. That allegation was included in the X post shared by @NotChronicSonic.

Destiny answered with allegations about Hasan's supporters

Destiny responded directly to both @NotChronicSonic and Hasan on September 29. He mocked the attention around the screenshot and said the image was “a funny draft” that had been passed to Hasan by someone he described as a “weirdo stalker.”

He then shifted the focus to conduct he attributed to Hasan's fanbase.

“His fans literally make threats to Senator's wives + get arrested by making terroristic threats to multiple venues but he has never addressed it on stream a single time,” Destiny wrote.

Destiny also claimed that a Hasan fan “got arrested by making terroristic threats to multiple venues.” He did not provide further details in the quoted response.

Mike From PA, also known as Central_Committee, separately responded to the screenshot. The streamer said Destiny should receive an FBI visit, writing: “This should 100% get him an FBI visit!”

As of the report, Destiny had not responded to Mike From PA's post. The immediate dispute therefore remains centered on the screenshot, Hasan's response, and Destiny's counterclaim about threats linked to Hasan's supporters. No response from Destiny to Mike's FBI comment had been reported.