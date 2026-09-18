Trainwrecks claims Riot Games banned his League of Legends account after he played on stream with several professional League players, including Tyler1, Trick2g and Yassuo. The streamer said he was confused by the decision, especially because the players involved are people he has known and played with for years. He also claimed that his rank was reverted, meaning he would have to climb through the game again. The issue came up during a recent stream, where Trainwrecks explained that he doesn't understand why playing alongside professional players would lead to a ban. A clip of the discussion was later shared on X by @TrainUpdates, putting his comments into a shorter format. Trainwrecks said, “I just don't get it. Like, what do they expect me to do?” He also said he plans to contact Riot before taking the dispute public this time.

Why Trainwrecks says playing with Tyler1 and other League pros should not have led to his ban

Trainwrecks' main argument was pretty straightforward. He said Tyler1, Trick2g, Yassuo and the other players aren't random people he suddenly started playing with. They are his friends, and he says there is “years and years of history” between them.

That distinction matters to his explanation because he believes he was simply queuing with people he already knows. Trainwrecks said, “it's not my fault that they're all pro League players,” while describing the situation as something that happened naturally through his existing friendships.

He also brought up the effect of the alleged ban on his account. According to Trainwrecks, his rank was reverted and he now has to rank again. He questioned why he was being penalized for playing with the same people he regularly hangs out with.

Trainwrecks says he will contact Riot Games before making the League of Legends dispute public

Instead of immediately taking the issue to social media, Trainwrecks said he wants to approach Riot Games first. He specifically said he would “reach out to them first this time” before making a post about the situation.

That would be his next step based on what he said during the stream. His comments about the ban were part of a broader discussion that also moved into his current Stake contract.

Trainwrecks also discussed a possible Stake departure, but called it unlikely

During the same stream, Trainwrecks talked about his Stake deal, which he said was entering its final month before renegotiations. He floated a small possibility of leaving, but then clarified that he was talking about renegotiating rather than expecting to walk away.

When asked directly about leaving Stake, he put the possibility at around 1%, saying it would only happen if the company went “full-blown greed.” For now, he indicated that renegotiation was the situation he expected, not an exit.