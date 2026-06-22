RaKai has officially graduated from high school, but the diploma wasn't the part that grabbed attention. Instead, it was fellow streamer Ray's reaction that ended up becoming the bigger talking point. During a recent livestream, Ray openly questioned how RaKai managed to graduate, saying he rarely saw him attend school or even do schoolwork over the last couple of years.

The discussion started shortly after RaKai shared an update with his community on June 20, 2026. The 17-year-old content creator told fans that he had completed high school and planned to open his diploma live once he received it. He also revealed something unexpected about the ceremony itself. According to him, his school did not allow him to take part in the graduation walk because officials believed his presence could disrupt the event and interrupt proceedings.

Why Ray was so surprised by RaKai's graduation

A day later, during an IRL broadcast, Ray brought up the announcement and made it clear that he was struggling to understand how it happened. Referring to RaKai as a grown man now, he repeatedly questioned how someone he barely associated with school could still end up graduating.

Ray claimed he never saw the streamer attending classes, doing assignments, or talking about homework. That led him into a longer rant about the American education system, which he blamed for allowing students to graduate too easily. In his view, RaKai's diploma was proof that something wasn't working the way it should.

Ray says RaKai's graduation highlights a bigger issue

The streamer didn't stop at expressing surprise. He argued that the real problem wasn't RaKai graduating; it was what that graduation supposedly said about the system itself.

Ray repeatedly pointed to RaKai as an example while questioning academic standards. He suggested that if someone he believed barely participated in school could earn a diploma, then graduation requirements might not be strict enough. Throughout the segment, he returned to the same point: he simply could not understand how RaKai made it to the finish line.

The livestream also touched on Tylil's recent controversy

The graduation discussion wasn't the only topic that came up during the broadcast. A few minutes later, Ray shifted to another story that had recently been circulating online.

He mentioned Tylil James and referenced the incident that took place during the New York Knicks parade on June 18. Tylil had become involved in a physical altercation with another person at the event, and Ray said he was caught off guard when clips of the situation appeared on his timeline.