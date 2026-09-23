PewDiePie is ending the family vlogs he has been sharing with wife Marzia, and the reason is less about quitting YouTube and more about privacy. The YouTuber said Bjorn is getting older, making this feel like the right point to stop filming their family life. He also opened up about something he does not enjoy: fame. PewDiePie said he “kind of hates” being famous because of people staring, taking photos, and following him in public. Japan, he explained, gives him more freedom, while Bjorn getting older has made privacy a bigger part of the decision for their family now too.

PewDiePie reveals he is ending family vlogs with his 3-year-old son Björn after promising him privacy as he grows up ????



“I do not love being famous, I actually kind of hate it” pic.twitter.com/nbdMAI5lyl — yoxic (@yoxics) September 22, 2026

PewDiePie Explains His Decision To End Family Vlogging

The family videos were never supposed to continue forever, according to PewDiePie. The bigger change came as Bjorn started growing up, and that made the couple rethink how much of his childhood should keep being shared online.

PewDiePie also made it clear that this isn't him walking away from YouTube.

He still likes making videos and the back-and-forth that comes with having a community around them. The part he doesn't enjoy is the fame attached to it.

“I love making videos,” he said, before explaining that he “do not love being famous.” For PewDiePie, that difference matters. He can enjoy creating content while still disliking what being recognizable brings into his everyday life.

He pointed to a pretty specific problem: going out without feeling watched. He said he hates having to think about people staring, secretly taking photos or following him around.

Japan, he added, lets him “just sort of do whatever,” which is a big reason he enjoys living there.

Why PewDiePie Thinks It Is Time To Stop Sharing Family Life

There is another side to the decision, and it has less to do with PewDiePie himself. He wants Bjorn to eventually decide what parts of his life he wants to share publicly.

PewDiePie said he wants his son to “make his own choices” and believes he deserves his own privacy as he gets older.

That changes the way the family sees the vlogs. What once felt like a way to document precious family moments can eventually become something a child should have more control over.

He also gave Marzia credit for making the videos what they became.

According to PewDiePie, she edited every family vlog and put a lot of work into them. He praised her for balancing motherhood with being “hardworking and creative,” while saying he was proud of everything she does.

The family videos have given viewers a look at Bjorn growing up, which PewDiePie described as a joy.

But the decision now is about where that access should end. With Bjorn getting older, the couple feels this is the right point to stop documenting that part of their family life online.