Inde Navarrette just had one of the biggest breakout moments in Hollywood this year. Her performance as Nikki in Obsession has been praised widely and her name is everywhere right now. But the internet has moved on to something else entirely. Something from before the film, before the press runs, before any of this. And fans are more excited about it than anyone expected.

How Fans Discovered Inde Navarrette's Hidden Twitch and YouTube Past

The discovery happened fast. After Obsession took off, viewers started digging into Navarrette's background and found her old Twitch and YouTube channels still sitting online with full playthroughs intact. What they found stopped people mid-scroll.

Before landing one of the year's most talked-about horror roles, Navarrette had been streaming games on Twitch with a packed schedule that included Fortnite, Outlast, and The Last of Us. Her Twitch calendar from 2025 showed regular sessions where viewers could even vote on what she played next. Nobody in the mainstream knew this chapter existed until Obsession made everyone go looking.

Her nearly five-hour The Last of Us playthrough has crossed 363,000 views. Her Outlast stream pulled in 89,000. The numbers are climbing daily as more fans find their way to the content.

What the Old Clips Actually Show and Why Fans Cannot Stop Watching

The content itself is what got people. Navarrette streaming horror games is genuinely entertaining on its own, but the contrast with her current career makes it something else entirely.

The same actress who just spent months convincing audiences she was a terrifying, obsessive presence on the big screen spent her Twitch streams visibly terrified of horror games. The Outlast footage in particular has been clipped and shared across X and Reddit, with viewers finding it impossible not to love the difference between Nikki from Obsession and Inde from Twitch getting scared out of her mind at jump scares.

Her Outlast stream has been watched by 89,000 people while The Last of Us playthrough sits at 363,000 views at the time of writing. Those numbers are being driven almost entirely by Obsession fans discovering the content for the first time.

What Fans Are Saying and Why They Want Inde Navarrette to Come Back

The comment sections on her old videos tell the story. One fan wrote: "A post obsession 2026 hype stream would do insane numbers." Another joked: "I wish for Nikki Freeman to be goated on the sticks," a reference to the dangerous wish at the centre of Obsession's plot.

The most practical take came from a viewer who laid out exactly why a return makes sense: "She should keep on streaming and have it be a side gig next to her acting career. She doesn't even gotta do consistent streams so it could be flexible with her acting schedule, just boot it on and announce it, and people will flood in anyway."

That last comment captures what most fans are feeling. Nobody is asking Navarrette to quit acting. They just want occasional streams. Given that her old content is hitting hundreds of thousands of views without any promotion, the audience is already there waiting.

Who Is Inde Navarrette, and What Is Obsession

Inde Navarrette plays Nikki Freeman in Obsession, the 2026 horror film where a character named Bear uses a wish to make his childhood friend love him more than anyone else in the world. The wish goes badly, and Nikki's transformation into something obsessive and terrifying is what earned Navarrette the kind of attention that sends people searching through your entire online history.

Whether she returns to Twitch or YouTube has not been confirmed. Her old channels are still live, and the view counts are still climbing. The internet found this chapter of her story and it is not letting go of it any time soon.