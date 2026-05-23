Twitch streamer Morgan “Frogan” is finally speaking out after reports claimed that Ethan Klein had won his copyright lawsuit against her through a default judgment. The situation started blowing up online after court-related details began circulating on X on May 20, 2026. Soon after that, multiple creators and commentary pages started reacting to the news, with many people believing the legal fight was already finished.

But according to Frogan herself, that's not the case at all. During a recent livestream, the streamer pushed back against the narrative that she had already lost everything. Clips from the stream quickly spread online after Drama Alert shared part of her response on X, bringing even more attention to the ongoing situation between the Twitch creator and the H3 Podcast host.

Frogan says she has been dealing with the lawsuit since August

For people unfamiliar with the drama, the case reportedly involves a copyright infringement lawsuit connected to Ethan Klein. Online discussions intensified after lawyer and YouTuber Andrew “Legal Mindset” commented on the reported court update and claimed Frogan had “officially lost” the case following the default judgment filing.

While reacting to the online discussions, Frogan told viewers that people were acting like the legal situation had already completely ended when, according to her, it was still active. During her stream, she repeated several times that “the lawsuit is not over” and reminded viewers that she had been dealing with the situation for months.

She also mentioned that she had been fighting the lawsuit since August, clearly frustrated by how fast social media had decided the outcome. Her comments immediately became a major talking point across livestream communities, especially because many creators had already started treating the case like it was fully settled.

Asmongold reacts to Frogan's comments and questions her legal response

After clips of Frogan's stream started circulating, Zack “Asmongold” also shared his thoughts on the situation. While reacting live, the streamer questioned how Frogan was supposedly fighting the lawsuit if, according to reports being discussed online, there had already been a default judgment because she allegedly did not respond properly.

During his reaction, Asmongold also brought up her crowdfunding efforts and criticized some of her spending choices while the legal battle was still ongoing. His comments spread quickly across X and livestream communities, adding another layer to the already messy online debate.

The reactions online have mostly been split between people supporting Frogan's explanation and others siding with Ethan Klein following the reported court update. As of now, Ethan Klein himself has not publicly commented on the reports surrounding the default judgment.