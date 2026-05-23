Internet personality Sneako is once again trending after revealing that he will not be attending Adin Ross' upcoming Brand Risk Boxing event in Las Vegas. The streamer spoke about the situation during a livestream on May 22, 2026, after viewers repeatedly asked whether he planned to show up at the influencer boxing card. Instead of confirming an appearance, Sneako made it clear that attending was never really an option for him.

The Kick streamer sounded frustrated while responding to the constant questions from chat. According to Sneako, he was already blocked from entering the previous Brand Risk event, which is why he found it annoying that viewers kept expecting him to appear again. His comments quickly spread across social media, especially because many fans already know about his complicated history with online platforms, public controversies, and livestream incidents.

Sneako explains why he cannot attend Brand Risk Boxing 14

While talking to viewers on stream, Sneako explained that people kept asking him if he was going to Brand Risk Boxing 14 in Las Vegas even though, according to him, he was not allowed into the earlier event either. He repeatedly told chat to “get with the program,” saying fans were asking for content that simply was not going to happen.

During the rant, Sneako also complained about constantly being targeted online and in real life. The streamer said his life involves getting attacked “verbally” and “physically,” while viewers continue expecting entertaining livestream moments from him at the same time.

The clip quickly gained attention online because of how irritated Sneako sounded while responding to his audience. Some viewers sympathized with him, while others joked about the chaotic way he reacted to simple questions in chat.

Sneako's comments also brought back discussion about his past IRL attack

Part of Sneako's livestream also referenced the real-life attack he experienced earlier this year during an IRL stream in New York. Back in April 2026, a man wearing a red Dr. Pepper shirt allegedly struck Sneako while he was livestreaming in public.

The broadcast suddenly cut out after the situation became chaotic. Later that same day, Sneako returned to streaming and claimed he had been hit multiple times and maced during the incident. He also suggested that the entire situation may have been planned beforehand.

Because Sneako mentioned being attacked physically during his latest stream, many viewers immediately connected his comments back to that New York incident. The older clip started circulating again online alongside the newer Brand Risk discussion, bringing even more attention to the streamer.