A wild clip involving Kick streamer FlaminHotMitts is making the rounds online after a livestream turned into an actual fight. What started as a heated argument with a hater didn't stay verbal for long. There was pushing, grabbing, punches being thrown, and before long, the whole thing had moved outside near a parking lot.

The video was shared on June 15, 2026, and shows just how chaotic IRL streaming can get sometimes. People can be seen filming, others are trying to get in between, and nobody really seems sure what's going to happen next. The footage is shaky, loud, and messy, but that's exactly why so many people ended up watching it.

The guy at the center of the fight is not just a streamer

A lot of viewers know FlaminHotMitts as "Flames." His real name is Christian Guevara, and before livestreaming became a big part of his content, he was already known in boxing circles.

He's a Mexican-American boxing coach and former fighter who built a following through training videos, sparring clips, and coaching content. He's also linked to Real Boxing Champions Club and posts regularly on Instagram and TikTok. Most of his content mixes boxing advice with his loud, no-filter personality.

Things got physical pretty quickly during the stream

The fight didn't start outside. The clip first shows people inside what looks like a gym or warehouse-type building. There's arguing, trash talking, and a lot of people crowding around. Then the shoving starts. A few seconds later, people are grabbing each other and swinging.

Because the camera keeps moving around, it's hard to catch every moment clearly. Still, one thing is obvious: the situation got out of control fast.

The argument later spilled into the parking lot

After the scuffle inside, everyone ends up outside near parked cars. That's where the confrontation keeps going. More pushing. More swinging. More people trying to separate everyone.

One person with bleached hair and a black shirt shows up throughout the clip, while FlaminHotMitts, wearing a white patterned shirt and cap, stays involved in most of the action. Even after the physical part slows down, the arguing doesn't really stop.

Not everyone agrees on what they watched

The biggest debate isn't even about who won the fight. A lot of viewers were arguing over whether the whole thing was real in the first place. Some people felt it looked genuine. Others said it came across like content made for views. That's been a common criticism around certain IRL streams where entertainment and real-life conflict sometimes get mixed together.

The clip also got attention because of FlaminHotMitts' language during the confrontation. Multiple viewers pointed out his repeated use of profanity, including the N-word, which became its own discussion in the replies.

There were also plenty of comments about his boxing background. Some viewers felt his experience showed during parts of the fight and said he looked comfortable during the exchange. Whether people saw it as a real altercation or just another chaotic livestream moment, the clip left viewers arguing about it long after the stream ended.