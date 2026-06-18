Kai Cenat's Streamer University auditions took an unexpected turn in Atlanta after the turnout became much bigger than anyone seemed to expect. The Twitch star has been holding both online and in-person applications for the 2026 class of his creator program, but one of the live audition stops ended with venues backing out and hopeful applicants being sent home. The situation unfolded on June 16 when large groups of aspiring creators gathered near Georgia State Stadium for what many believed would be an opportunity to pitch themselves for a place in the next Streamer University class. Instead, crowd concerns quickly became the biggest story of the day.

Why so many people showed up for Streamer University

Streamer University started in 2025 at the University of Akron and was built around a simple idea: give aspiring creators direct access to experienced streamers and content creators. Accepted applicants spend a weekend on a college campus taking part in workshops, networking opportunities, collaborations, and content creation classes.

The program returned for a second year in 2026, with Kai opening applications through video submissions as well as live auditions in New York, Los Angeles, and Atlanta. One of the biggest draws is that applicants do not need a large audience to apply. According to the program's message, passion and creativity matter more than follower count.

That approach appears to have worked. Applications poured in, and creators started posting everything from polished introduction videos to creative skits and mock interviews in hopes of standing out.

Atlanta auditions run into problems after crowd concerns

The Atlanta stop ended up facing challenges before auditions could properly get underway. Reports from June 16 said venues backed away from hosting because of safety and capacity concerns as crowds continued growing around the area.

The disruption left many applicants disappointed, especially those who had traveled long distances specifically for the event. One attendee reportedly drove around 20 hours to be there before learning the in-person plans had fallen apart.

Authorities also dealt with disorderly conduct incidents during the gathering, leading to several arrests. What was supposed to be an audition event gradually became more difficult to manage as more people continued arriving.

Long waits and complaints added to the chaos

Atlanta wasn't the only location where applicants faced challenges. In Los Angeles, former NFL running back Le'Veon Bell joined thousands of people waiting for their chance to audition.

Bell later said he spent around six to seven hours in line and expressed frustration over what he viewed as preferential treatment for larger creators. According to him, some established streamers were able to move ahead while others continued waiting.

Not everyone saw the situation negatively, though. Streamer Lacy argued that the long lines created opportunities for creators to meet one another, exchange ideas, and build connections while waiting.

Kai shifts plans as applications remain open

Following the issues, Kai adjusted plans for the auditions and moved toward more controlled setups. Reports also noted a shift to Atlanta's State Farm Arena for a later event as organizers looked for a better way to handle demand.

For creators who missed out on the in-person experience, applications are still available online through Streamer University's website. While the Atlanta auditions did not go as planned, the overwhelming turnout showed just how many people are trying to turn content creation into their next big opportunity.