Kai Cenat is going all in on Marvel's Wolverine. The streamer announced a marathon playthrough starting September 15 at 1 PM EST, with one simple rule: he keeps streaming until he gets through the game's main story. There's no fixed finish time either, so this could turn into a long session depending on his pace, deaths, exploration and whatever else happens during the run. The timing also makes the stream a bigger deal than just another Kai gaming session. Marvel's Wolverine launched on the same day, September 15, as a PS5 exclusive from Insomniac Games and Sony Interactive Entertainment.

Cenat promoted the event with artwork showing himself in a Wolverine-inspired yellow-and-blue outfit, standing on a huge robotic fist surrounded by fire and smoke. The poster simply reads, “MARVEL'S WOLVERINE MARATHON – SEPTEMBER 15 | 1PM EST.”

When Kai Cenat's Wolverine Stream Starts

As of the morning of September 15, the marathon had not started yet. The scheduled launch time is 1 PM EST, meaning the actual viewer count, progress through the campaign and any unexpected moments during the playthrough were still unknown. For now, the only real deadline Kai has given himself is finishing Marvel's Wolverine. The stream ends when the game does.

How Kai Cenat's Wolverine Marathon Will Work

The idea is pretty straightforward. Kai is treating the new game like one of his classic endurance streams, staying live continuously or taking only minimal breaks until he completes the main campaign.

There's no announced end time because the length depends completely on the playthrough. One estimate circulating for a normal main-story run puts the game at around 13 hours, though that number can change quite a bit for a streamer. Exploration, deaths, side content and Kai's own pace could stretch the session much longer.

The marathon will be available on Twitch at twitch.tv/kaicenat and on his YouTube channel, Kai Cenat Live. A “WOLVERINE MARATHON” listing was already appearing in the YouTube Live section.

What makes the game suited for a marathon

Marvel's Wolverine follows Logan and is built around action-heavy gameplay, including brutal claw combat and his regenerative healing ability. The game also includes motorcycle sections, while its story moves through different locations and features characters including Mystique and Omega Red.

That gives Kai plenty to work through even before considering the extra content outside the main campaign.