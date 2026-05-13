Controversial internet personality Ramsey Khalid Ismael, better known online as Johnny Somali, is once again making headlines after YouTuber and lawyer Andrew “Legal Mindset” shared major updates about his legal situation in South Korea. According to Legal Mindset, Johnny Somali's appeal may already be facing problems after his previous lawyer reportedly stepped away from the case. The update came through a YouTube video uploaded on May 12, 2026, where the creator broke down what could happen next for the former Kick streamer.

The situation got even more attention after Legal Mindset claimed that a new petition for “severe punishment” had been filed against Johnny Somali. If true, the petition could potentially increase the streamer's jail time in South Korea. The internet personality, who has already faced backlash for multiple incidents during his livestreams in Seoul, now reportedly has two separate victims asking the court for stricter punishment. While nothing official has been confirmed by Johnny Somali himself, the claims quickly started spreading online and sparked fresh discussions around his ongoing legal troubles.

Legal Mindset says Johnny Somali's previous lawyer has now left the case

In his 10-minute YouTube video titled Johnny Somali's Appeal is ALREADY in Trouble, Legal Mindset explained that Johnny Somali's earlier lawyer had reportedly “dumped him.” According to Andrew, this matters because the attorney was already deeply familiar with the case and had gone through a huge amount of evidence connected to the streamer's actions in South Korea.

Legal Mindset mentioned multiple incidents tied to the case, including the bus incident, the ramen situation, Lotte World, the fish controversy, and deepfake-related allegations. He also said the lawyer understood all eight charges linked to Johnny Somali's case.

Andrew added that a public defender has now reportedly been assigned to the appeal. He explained that public defenders in South Korea, similar to those in the United States, are often overloaded with cases and may not have the same amount of time or focus as private attorneys.

New petition against Johnny Somali could reportedly lead to harsher punishment

Later in the video, Legal Mindset claimed that a second petition for severe punishment had recently been filed against Johnny Somali in South Korea. According to him, petitions like these can be used as evidence for aggravating a sentence, which basically means increasing the punishment.

Andrew explained that another petition had already been filed around 10 months earlier during the case, but this newer one reportedly comes from a different victim. Because of that, Legal Mindset said there are now two separate people allegedly asking the court for stricter punishment against the streamer.

Johnny Somali had already gone viral in April 2026 after reports suggested that his appeal process could result in “one year of detention hell” in South Korea. With these new claims now circulating online, many people are watching closely to see what happens next in the case.