Ironmouse is facing criticism after Fortnite revealed her “Cry For Me” emote, with some X users accusing the VTuber of having a different standard for AI depending on the game involved. The backlash centers on her previous comments about generative AI and her decision not to play Neverness to Everness after accusing its developer of misleading her about AI use. Now, her Fortnite collaboration has brought those older comments back into focus, since Epic Games has publicly used generative AI in Fortnite. The criticism has also pulled controversial streamer Tectone into the discussion.

Ironmouse previously rejected AI sponsorships and refused to support Neverness to Everness

Ironmouse has been pretty open about where she stands on generative AI. During a March 2026 livestream, she talked about repeatedly being contacted by AI companies for sponsorships, including one chatbot company and another focused on AI-generated music.

She clearly wasn't interested. Calling herself the “wrong person” to approach, Ironmouse said the companies kept messaging her despite being ignored. Her response was blunt, with the VTuber telling them to “**** off” and questioning why they were contacting her for partnerships.

Her stance became an even bigger issue in May 2026, when she called out Neverness to Everness, or NTE, over its use of generative AI. Ironmouse alleged that the developer had lied to her about using the technology. She then said she would not play the game because of its generative AI usage.

That history is now being brought up because Fortnite has added Ironmouse through the “Cry For Me” emote.

X users question why Ironmouse accepted a Fortnite collaboration despite Epic Games using generative AI

The Fortnite emote was shared by X user @HYPEX on September 17, 2026, and the post drew more than 872 reactions. That was enough to put Ironmouse's older AI comments back into the conversation.

Several users directly questioned the apparent difference between her treatment of NTE and her Fortnite collaboration. X user @Pirat_Nation argued that Ironmouse had rejected NTE over AI before becoming excited about Fortnite, while also pointing to Epic Games' use of generative AI for concept work and NPC voices.

Another X user, @TheRealMouseYT made the criticism more direct. “You're collaborating with Fortnite, and they're known to use generative AI, and yet you're against AI… so… what gives? You want more money?” the user said.

The criticism doesn't establish why Ironmouse chose to work with Fortnite, but it has created a clear clash between her earlier public comments and what some users believe the collaboration represents.

For now, the Fortnite “Cry For Me” emote remains the immediate trigger for the criticism, while the bigger question being pushed by users is how Ironmouse's earlier opposition to AI fits with her new Fortnite appearance.