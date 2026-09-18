FaZe Banks went after Silky during a heated Market Bubble rant, telling him “you s*ck JasonTheWeen's d**k” after Silky dismissed him as “fries” in a recent exchange. The argument quickly moved beyond the slang itself. Banks compared their money and success, claimed he was “10 times” ahead of Silky, and took personal shots involving JasonTheWeen, FaZe Lacy and Silky's living situation. The clip came from a roughly 55-second segment of Banks' Market Bubble stream around September 17, 2026, before @yoxics posted it on X and the clip reached around 300,000 views.

FaZe Banks crashes out on Silky for saying "fries" to him ????



"I make 10 times more money than you, and I'm 10 times more successful than you"



"You suck JasonTheWeen's d**k to pay your bills. You suck FaZe Lacy's d**k for a living. This is what you do for a job"



"You're 30… pic.twitter.com/0XHvFGpAqq — yoxic (@yoxics) September 17, 2026

FaZe Banks turned Silky's “fries” comment into a personal rant about money, success and former FaZe members

Silky's use of “fries” was what set the exchange off. In streamer slang, the word is used to call something mid, corny, basic or dumb, coming from the “just put the fries in the bag” meme that became popular around Kai Cenat and Rakai's circles.

Banks clearly didn't take the comment lightly. He answered by putting their careers side by side, saying, “I make 10 times more money than you, and I'm 10 times more successful than you.”

Then the rant got much more personal. Banks accused Silky of relying on JasonTheWeen financially, saying, “You s*ck JasonTheWeen's d**k to pay your bills.” He also brought FaZe Lacy into the argument with another similar insult.

His response didn't stop there. Banks also attacked Silky over his age and living situation, saying, “You're 30 years old, and you live with people and jestermax for children.”

The result was less of a simple response to “fries” and more of another public fight over how Banks views his relationship with the former FaZe creators.

The argument comes from the unresolved fallout between Banks and former FaZe members

The latest exchange is tied to the breakdown of FaZe's newer roster in 2025. Banks had claimed he invested around $11 million into younger creators, including Silky, JasonTheWeen, Lacy, Stable Ronaldo and PlaqueBoyMax.

The group later became involved in disputes around revenue shares, ownership and who deserved credit for the creators' success. Reports around the fallout included demands for revenue shares in the 10–20% range, while Banks repeatedly argued that he had made the younger members much richer and more successful.

Silky and others pushed back against the idea that Banks alone was responsible for changing their lives. Banks also claimed he received little or nothing in return and ended up in debt after putting money into the group.

Banks, meanwhile, is no longer running FaZe Clan and now hosts the weekly Market Bubble show with Ansem, covering prediction markets, investing and culture. Silky had joined FaZe in April 2024 as part of its newer CORE push before leaving with other members in late 2025.

For now, the “fries” comment has become another public flashpoint in a dispute that never really disappeared after the new FaZe era fell apart.