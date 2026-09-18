DuB is a YouTuber who makes pranks, challenges, and reaction videos, most of them filmed outdoors in public with the camera running. He is the older brother of rapper and streamer DDG, which is why he has been visible to the rap and streaming audience for years. His format depends on being out in the street with no script and no plan, taking whatever the day gives him and keeping the camera on it. On a recent shoot in Los Angeles, the day gave him something he had not planned for, and the camera caught all of it.

What Was DuB doing in Los Angeles?

DuB was making a YouTube vlog in a residential part of the city, working the way he normally does. He was on foot, getting recorded by the cameraman as he walked. The footage shows him in daylight, standing next to a metal fence with apartment buildings and parked cars behind him. He is wearing a navy cap and a dark shirt. Nothing in the opening seconds looks unusual. It is an ordinary afternoon of filming, right up until the moment it stops being one.

What happened to DuB during the vlog?

DuB was robbed while the camera was still recording, so the robbery itself ended up in his footage. He did not stay where he was. He ran after the people who robbed him, chasing them down the street and away from the spot where he had been filming, but he did not catch them.

DUB GOT ROBBED ON CAMERA in LA while filming a YouTube vlog. ????



He tried CHASING THE ROBBERS, but couldn't catch them. ???? pic.twitter.com/BR2MMaCrsW — StreamzHQ (@StreamzHQ) September 17, 2026

The clip ends with the robbers gone and DuB standing alone in the road. Nobody else in the footage steps in to help him. That final stretch, with DuB out of breath and empty-handed, is the part being shared most widely.

What has not been confirmed about the robbery?

Nobody has said what was taken from DuB during the robbery. There is no word on whether he was injured, no description of the people involved has been released, and no police report has been made public.

DuB has not posted about the robbery himself, and DDG has not commented on it either. The only public record of what happened is the footage, which begins after DuB had already started filming and ends before the outcome is known.