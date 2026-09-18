Drago is a Kick streamer known mostly as the right-hand man of Braden "Clavicular" Peters, the looksmaxxing streamer whose entire channel runs on how people look and how they carry themselves. For the past few days, Drago has been at SeeEx, a multi-day IRL event run by Paul "Ice Poseidon" Denino and Nick Lee, where a house full of Kick streamers is filmed around the clock while they set up challenges, arguments, and fights for the camera. Anyone who goes to an event like that knows a bad few seconds will outlive everything else they do there. Drago has now had his, and the clip was moving before the night was over.

How Drago ended up in the ring

The organizers had put together an amateur boxing card outdoors, in a black inflatable ring set up on dirt, and it ran into the night with spectators standing around it holding their phones up for light. Drago took one of the fights. He came out in a gray T-shirt, camouflage pants, and black gloves, against a shirtless opponent in black shorts and red gloves who had a clear reach advantage on him. Neither man had much boxing skill, and the loose surface under the ring made both of them stumble more than once. That was the part the crowd was laughing at, right up until the punches started landing on one side only.

What happened to Drago during the fight?

Drago came off far worse. His opponent's reach kept him at the end of the punches all night, and the exchanges that followed left Drago being hit a lot more often than he was hitting back, in front of a crowd filming him from a few feet away. The fight was online within hours, and one of the first people to see it was Braden "Clavicular" Peters himself.

Clavicular's right hand man Drago almost got SleepMaxxed at Ice Poseidon's event ???? pic.twitter.com/BqpgwLICao — ManuWay (@ManuWayy) September 18, 2026

"Who is that? That's unacceptable… we have to get him." Clavicular said.

Clavicular did not name the opponent, and he did not explain what getting him would involve. It was also not the first time this week that something like this had happened to Drago. Three days earlier, he was slapped by XenaTheWitch in front of the same cameras, which is part of why the second clip traveled as fast as it did.

What has not been confirmed

Drago was not knocked out. Some of the clips going around say he was, and that is not what the footage shows. He stayed on his feet and finished the exchange, and people who watched the full fight have pushed back on the knockout claims themselves. The opponent has not been clearly identified either, beyond a first name thrown around in chat while the fight was live, and nobody has confirmed who he is. Drago has not spoken about the fight on his own channel since it happened, and nobody running the event has commented on it.