DDG is a rapper and streamer who started out on YouTube, moved into music, and now spends hours every week live in front of a chat that reacts to everything he says. Most of what he talks about on those streams is games, music, or whatever his audience is arguing about that night. He is also a father. Ever since his son, Halo, was born, everything about DDG's life as a parent since then has been public. Most of his time is spent in courtrooms rather than on stream. He usually keeps his story about his son short when it comes up, but on a recent broadcast he did not. What he said, his fans didn't expect it coming.

What DDG has said about being a father

DDG spent part of the stream on what has changed in him since Halo was born. Not the sleep, not the schedule, but his feelings about his age. He said having Halo around has helped him mature, and he put it as something that happened to him rather than something he set out to do. DDG does not usually talk this way on a broadcast, which is why the first clips of it spread before anyone had heard the rest.

The line about feeling 23

When his son is not with him, DDG said, he feels like he is 23 again. That sentence made his fans wonder what is actually going on within him. On the stream, he looked emotional and for the first time, shared his personal life this openly with his audience out there. This statement came seconds after DDG had finished explaining how his son aged him up, which puts it somewhere else entirely. He was describing a version of himself that only shows up when Halo is around.

DDG opened up about FATHERHOOD and what he's realized since becoming a dad, saying being around his son makes him feel his real age and has helped him MATURE. ????



He said when his son isn't with him, he feels like he's still 23 years old. ???????? pic.twitter.com/A3AOWKiNZu — StreamzHQ (@StreamzHQ) September 18, 2026

How much time DDG actually gets with his son

Halo was born in December 2023 to DDG and singer Halle Bailey, and is now two. The couple split, and the custody question went to court. Under the arrangement that came out of it, Halle Bailey has primary physical custody, and DDG has his son on Wednesdays and on some weekends, which leaves the rest of the week without him.

That is the gap DDG was talking about. It is not a feeling he described in the abstract. It is four or five days at a time. He also cannot show any of it. A court order bars both parents from posting Halo online, so DDG's son does not appear anywhere on the channels DDG built his career on. The stream is one of the few places left where he can say anything about being a father, and he still kept it short. DDG did not bring up the court case and said nothing about Halle Bailey.