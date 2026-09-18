Doodie Lo is a Chicago rapper who came up alongside Lil Durk's Only The Family (OTF), and Adin Ross is one of the biggest streamers on Kick, a host whose whole channel runs on getting rappers to say things they would not say anywhere else. The two have been in each other's orbit for years, and a call between them usually stays on music, jokes, and whatever feud is live that week. This one did not. A few minutes in, Doodie Lo answered a question about himself in a way that stopped Adin Ross mid-sentence, and the clip has not stopped moving since.

How the conversation turned

Doodie Lo was on with Adin Ross when the talk moved off music and onto his health. Adin Ross has a habit of asking guests blunt personal questions on stream, and most of them laugh it off or give him half an answer. Doodie Lo did neither. He answered straight, without working up to it, and what he described was not a rough patch he had come through or a phase from years ago. It was something he said he still does every single day.

What Doodie Lo said about taking Xanax

Doodie Lo said he has been taking Xanax every day since he was 12 years old and that he cannot simply stop, because if he does not take it, he will have a seizure. Adin Ross had no follow-up ready. He sat with it for a beat before reacting, which almost never happens on a channel where the host talks over most of his guests. What Doodie Lo described also matches how the drug works on the body. Xanax is a benzodiazepine, and anyone taking one every day over a long stretch can become physically dependent on it, to the point where stopping suddenly can bring on seizures. Doctors treat that as a medical emergency, which is why people on long-term benzodiazepines are told to come off them slowly and under supervision instead of on their own.

Adin Ross was left in shock after Doodie Lo told him he's been taking Xanax every day since he was 12 years old and says if he doesn't take it, he'll have a seizure ???? pic.twitter.com/tElnpcG4zF — AdinUpdate (@AdinUpdate) September 18, 2026

What has not been confirmed

Doodie Lo did not say whether he takes Xanax on a prescription, and he did not say what he was first given it for at 12 years old. He has not posted about the conversation since it happened, and Adin Ross has not gone back to it on a later broadcast. Nobody close to either of them has commented on it either. The only account of any of these events is what Doodie Lo said himself, live, in answer to a question he was under no pressure to answer.